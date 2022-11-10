LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor

Suiting action to its words that it no longer wants Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the helm of universities in the state, the Vijayan-led govt headed dispensation issued an order amending the rules and regulations of the deemed university of Art and Culture.

The LDF government on Thursday amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove the Governor as its Chancellor, a position which would now be filled with an eminent person from the field of Art and Culture.

Khan is presently Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam according to its website. The action coincides with the government's ongoing dispute with Khan over university operations in the state, including the appointment of vice chancellors, and its announcement that it would issue an ordinance to remove Khan from his position as the head of Kerala's universities and replace him with eminent academicians.

The Kerala Kalamandalam's management structure and system of governance must comply with the state government's decision, according to the updated regulations of the deemed university.

Earlier, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan publicly challenged state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide one instance of his political meddling in the selection of vice chancellors for the state's institutions. If the chief minister shown even one instance of political involvement, the governor made a resignation offer. In addition, he directly disputed the chief minister, asking whether he could quit if he could not back up his claim.

Khan further alleged that the Chief Minister's Office was patronising smuggling activities in Kerala. He stated that considering the situation, there were enough grounds for him to interfere.

