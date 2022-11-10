Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor

    Suiting action to its words that it no longer wants Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the helm of universities in the state, the Vijayan-led govt headed dispensation issued an order amending the rules and regulations of the deemed university of Art and Culture.
     

    LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 8:20 PM IST

    The LDF government on Thursday amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove the Governor as its Chancellor, a position which would now be filled with an eminent person from the field of Art and Culture.

    The Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration issued an order altering the norms and regulations of the declared university of Art and Culture, putting into practise its declaration that it no longer wanted Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in charge of the state's institutions.

    Also Read | 'Prove your allegation, I will quit...' Kerala Governor dares CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Khan is presently Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam according to its website. The action coincides with the government's ongoing dispute with Khan over university operations in the state, including the appointment of vice chancellors, and its announcement that it would issue an ordinance to remove Khan from his position as the head of Kerala's universities and replace him with eminent academicians.

    The Kerala Kalamandalam's management structure and system of governance must comply with the state government's decision, according to the updated regulations of the deemed university.

    Earlier, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan publicly challenged state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide one instance of his political meddling in the selection of vice chancellors for the state's institutions. If the chief minister shown even one instance of political involvement, the governor made a resignation offer. In addition, he directly disputed the chief minister, asking whether he could quit if he could not back up his claim. 

    Also Read |  Kerala govt to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to over 5000 endosulfan victims

    Khan further alleged that the Chief Minister's Office was patronising smuggling activities in Kerala. He stated that considering the situation, there were enough grounds for him to interfere.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 8:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JKPSI Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests seven, including CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel AJR

    JKPSI Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests seven, including CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's veer naris

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's Veer Naris

    MCD Election 2022: Congress names 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler as member of poll panel AJR

    MCD Election 2022: Congress names 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler as member of poll panel

    If these forces come together...: Former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage - adt

    'If these forces come together...': Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage

    RJD supermo Lalu Prasad Yadav daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father gcw

    RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father

    Recent Stories

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success snt

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report

    SEXY pictures Alert: Disha Patani's latest BOLD photos will make you sweat during cold nights RBA

    SEXY 9 pictures: Disha Patani's latest BOLD photos will make you sweat during cold nights

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked likely to have 108MP camera 67W fast charging more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked; likely to have 108MP camera, 67W fast charging & more

    football England World Cup 2022 squad: Star players, shock omissions, surprise inclusions and more; complete list here snt

    England World Cup 2022 squad: Star players, shock omissions, surprise inclusions and more; complete list here

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon