Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case on Nov 2

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before them on November 2 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

    ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 9:44 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued a summons to Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Chief Minister of Delhi. This summons is related to a money laundering case associated with the previously discarded liquor excise policy. Arvind Kejriwal has been requested by the financial oversight body to present himself before them on Thursday, November 2. 

    This summons is linked to the case that led to the arrest of his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, back in February of this year. Earlier in April this year, Kejriwal was called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case.

    On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case. The court emphasised that the prosecution has assured completion of the trial within 6-8 months. It suggested that if the legal proceedings continue at a sluggish pace in the upcoming three months, Sisodia might reapply for bail. The apex court stated that it abstained from exploring the legal intricacies of the case.

    More to follow

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 9:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    NCP MLA Prakash Solanke recounts tragedy after home set on fire by Maratha quota protesters WATCH gcw

    NCP MLA Prakash Solanke recounts tragedy after home set on fire by Maratha quota protesters (WATCH)

    Big win! Tata Motors can recover Rs 765.78 crore from Bengal govt over Singur Nano factory closure snt

    Big win! Tata Motors can recover Rs 765.78 crore from Bengal govt over Singur Nano factory closure

    Massive data breach exposes 81.5 crore Indians' details: ICMR data allegedly on sale, CBI probe expected snt

    Massive data breach exposes 81.5 crore Indians' details: ICMR data allegedly on sale, CBI probe expected

    Maoists open fire after forest officials spot them at Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur anr

    Maoists open fire after forest officials spot them at Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan continue their semi-final dream, defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan continue their semi-final dream, defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

    Cricket Happy Birthday Mohammad Nawaz: Top 7 performances by the all-rounder osf

    Happy Birthday Mohammad Nawaz: Top 7 performances by the all-rounder

    Cricket Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as Pakistan chief selector amid conflict of interest concerns osf

    Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as Pakistan chief selector amid conflict of interest concerns

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    NCP MLA Prakash Solanke recounts tragedy after home set on fire by Maratha quota protesters WATCH gcw

    NCP MLA Prakash Solanke recounts tragedy after home set on fire by Maratha quota protesters (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon