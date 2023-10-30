BREAKING: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case on Nov 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before them on November 2 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued a summons to Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Chief Minister of Delhi. This summons is related to a money laundering case associated with the previously discarded liquor excise policy. Arvind Kejriwal has been requested by the financial oversight body to present himself before them on Thursday, November 2.

This summons is linked to the case that led to the arrest of his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, back in February of this year. Earlier in April this year, Kejriwal was called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case. The court emphasised that the prosecution has assured completion of the trial within 6-8 months. It suggested that if the legal proceedings continue at a sluggish pace in the upcoming three months, Sisodia might reapply for bail. The apex court stated that it abstained from exploring the legal intricacies of the case.

