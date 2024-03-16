EC releases assembly election schedule in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal, Sikkim; check the dates

The Election Commission of India has announced the election schedule for the assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim

The Election Commission of India on Saturday (March 16) announced the schedule of elections to the assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The tenure of these states expires in June 2024.

Andhra Pradesh

Date of notification: April 18, 2024

Last date for filing nomination: April 25, 2024

Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: April 28, 2024

Date of polling: May 13, 2024

Date of Counting (Result): June 4, 2024

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are poised to determine the composition of the Legislative Assembly, with 175 members up for election. Currently, Andhra Pradesh is governed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party. The YSRCP has announced its intention to contest 113 out of the 175 seats in the 15th Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. In the previous 2019 elections, YSRCP secured 151 seats in the assembly, while the TDP won 22 seats. The elections are scheduled to be conducted across 26 districts and 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, with a minimum requirement of 88 seats for a majority.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a decisive performance in this year's Andhra Pradesh state elections. Alongside the BJP, prominent figures such as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the YSRCP and N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP are significant players in the electoral landscape. Historically, Andhra Pradesh state elections have been dominated by regional parties, with national parties often seeking their cooperation to secure certain constituencies.

Odisha

Phase 1 (28 seats)

Date of notification: April 18, 2024

Last date for filing nomination: April 25, 2024

Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: April 29, 2024

Date of polling: May 13, 2024

Date of Counting (Result): June 4, 2024

Phase 2 (35 seats)

Date of notification: April 26, 2024

Last date for filing nomination: May 3, 2024

Scrutiny of nomination: May 4, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: May 6, 2024

Date of polling: May 20, 2024

Date of Counting (Result): June 4, 2024

Phase 3 (42 seats)

Date of notification: April 29, 2024

Last date for filing nomination: May 6, 2024

Scrutiny of nomination: May 7, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: May 9, 2024

Date of polling: May 25, 2024

Date of Counting (Result): June 4, 2024

Phase 4 (42 seats)

Date of notification: May 7, 2024

Last date for filing nomination: May 14, 2024

Scrutiny of nomination: May 15, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: May 17, 2024

Date of polling: June 1, 2024

Date of Counting (Result): June 4, 2024

The term of the current Odisha legislative assembly is expected to conclude on June 2, 2024, paving the way for state elections to be held by or before that date. In the 2019 Odisha legislative assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged victorious, securing a fifth consecutive term in government. Naveen Patnaik was sworn in as the Chief Minister following the elections held in April 2019. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won a commanding 112 out of 147 seats, with the BJP securing 23 seats and the Congress 9 seats. The remaining seats were divided between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an independent candidate.

Arunachal Pradesh

Date of notification: March 20, 2024

Last date for filing nomination: March 27, 2024

Scrutiny of nomination: March 28, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: March 30, 2024

Date of polling: April 19, 2024

Date of Counting (Result): June 4, 2024

The Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly consists of 60 members, currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The BJP holds a commanding position in the assembly, with 41 seats spread across 11 constituencies, including three won uncontested. Other parties represented in the assembly include the Janata Dal (United), the National People’s Party (NPP), Congress, and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, conducted in April of that year, the BJP secured a significant victory, capturing 41 seats. Pema Khandu assumed the role of Chief Minister on May 29, 2019. Despite the assembly comprising 60 seats, elections were held for 57 seats due to three BJP candidates running uncontested. The remaining seats were distributed among other parties, with the Janata Dal (United) winning seven, the National People’s Party (NPP) securing five, the Congress party claiming four, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) obtaining one, and independents capturing two seats.

In the electoral process, a total of 7,94,162 voters, including 4,01,601 women, exercised their franchise across 2,202 polling stations throughout Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, eleven polling stations were exclusively designated for women voters.

Sikkim

Date of notification: March 20, 2024

Last date for filing nomination: March 27, 2024

Scrutiny of nomination: March 28, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: March 30, 2024

Date of polling: April 19, 2024

Date of Counting (Result): June 4, 2024

The state of Sikkim is presently under the governance of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, with Prem Singh Tamang serving as the Chief Minister. Scheduled for the election of 32 members to the Legislative Assembly, the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 will mark the conclusion of the current assembly's tenure on June 2, 2024.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (P.S. Golay), the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) holds sway over 17 constituencies within the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. Notable constituencies under SKM's leadership include Yoksam-Tashiding, Yangthang, Gyalshing-Barnyak, and Poklok-Kamrang, among others.

In the 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections held on April 11, 2019, coinciding with the Lok Sabha polls, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) emerged victorious, securing a simple majority with 17 seats, defeating the long-standing Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Prem Singh Tamang (P.S. Golay) assumed the role of Chief Minister following the elections. While other parties such as the BJP, INC, and Hamro Sikkim Party fielded candidates, none were successful in securing seats.

Sikkim witnessed an enthusiastic voter turnout, with 78.19 per cent of its 4.30 lakh electorate casting their votes across 32 Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat. This turnout was slightly lower compared to the 2014 elections, which recorded a participation rate of 83.85 per cent.