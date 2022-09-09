Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

The gears from the old and used gearboxes were removed, the plastic packets containing the narcotic substances were placed in the created cavity and the gearboxes were then refitted to avoid detection

In a major joint operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Gujarat Police's Anti Terrorist Squad on Friday seized drugs worth around Rs 200 crore at the Kolkata port in West Bengal.

Also Read: BJP claims Rahul Gandhi wore T-shirt worth Rs 41257 at Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress hits back

In the operation, the team detected 72 packets of drugs weighing about 40 kg which were brought from Dubai in a scrap container. Acting upon the intelligence inputs, the joint team of the DRI and Gujarat ATS launched the operation 'Gear Box'.

When the search operation was conducted on a 9,300 kg container at Kolkata port, the team found 36 gearboxes. As per the official, 72 packets of heroin were found measuring 39.5 kg worth around Rs 198 crore when nuts and bolts were opened.

As per an official, the bill of entry was not filed for this container, and the goods were found to be metallic scrap and machine parts like gear boxes.

The official further stated that it appears that the drug syndicate has used this unique modus operandi to conceal Heroin.

"The gears from the old and used gearboxes were removed after opening them, and the plastic packets containing the narcotic substances were placed in the created cavity, and the gearboxes were then refitted to avoid detection," he added.

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

These packets were shipped concealed inside the metal scrap so that they would go unnoticed by the authorities.

Earlier, a total of 75 kg of Heroin was recovered; it was found that the threads weighing 395 kg were soaked in a solution containing heroin which was then dried, made into bales and packed in bags to avoid detection.