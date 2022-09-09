Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

    Mercedes-Benz had sent the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which the former Tata Sons chairman was killed to Germany for analysis. Most high-end cars have ECM which can later help identify technical issues like brake failure or low brake fluid.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 4:04 PM IST

    A senior official on Friday said luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report on the fatal accident of industrialist Cyrus Mistry to the Palghar police, which mentions that the brakes of the vehicle were pressed five seconds before it crashed into the road divider.

    The official also said that a team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Monday from Hong Kong to carry out an inspection of the car.

    Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes car hit a road divider in Palghar district.

    Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. The accident had occurred on the Surya river bridge when they were on their way to Mumbai from Gujarat.

    "Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report to the police. It says that the car was running at a speed of 100 kmph a few seconds before the accident, while its speed was 89 kmph when it hit the divider on the bridge," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

    The report says that the car's brakes were applied five seconds before the crash, he said. Patil added that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also submitted its report, which mentioned that four air bags in the car had opened after the crash - three at the driver's seat and one at the adjoining seat.

    "A team of experts from Mercedes Benz is coming to Mumbai from Hong Kong on September 12 for inspection of the car," he said. "Till that time, the car will be kept at the Mercedes showroom at Hiranandani in Thane," he said.

    Mercedes-Benz had sent the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which the former Tata Sons chairman was killed to Germany for analysis. Most high-end cars have ECM which can later help identify technical issues like brake failure or low brake fluid.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 4:04 PM IST
