BJP claims Rahul Gandhi wore T-shirt worth Rs 41257 at Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress hits back

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday by tweeting his photo and the price of the T-shirt he was wearing for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Rhyming with the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra, the BJP tweeted, 'Bharat, Dekho' (India, see) also revealed the price of the T-shirt Gandhi was wearing, and its brand.

Hitting back, the grand old Congress Party quickly questioned whether BJP was 'scared.' "Are you scared of the gathered crowds in India for the Jodo Yatra? Please, discuss the real issues... discuss unemployment and inflation. If we have to talk about the clothes, we'll talk about Modi Ji's Rs 10 lakh suit and Rs 1.5 lakh glasses," Congress stated in a tweet.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a stinging attack on the ruling BJP, blaming it for price increases, inflation, and job losses. Gandhi stated at the rally on Friday that, "India now faces a bankruptcy of vision for what the future of our country should be. We are for corporate India. We are opposed to the concept of massive monopolies. We are against unfairness, whether it is against farmers or MSMEs. We will act to ensure fairness prevails."

