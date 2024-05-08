Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor drops pictures with Anand Ahuja on their 6th anniversary, 'My anchor, safe place..'

    First Published May 8, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 08, 2018, in a big fat Indian wedding at the actress's aunt's house in Mumbai.

    article_image1

    Today, as the couple completes six years of togetherness, the 'Delhi 6' actress took to her Instagram to share pictures.

    article_image2

    Sonam Kapoor's post gave a glimpse of a special album which featured Sonam, Anand, and their son Vayu.

    article_image3

    The lovely picture was followed by some romantic frames that captured the couple's gooey moments, such as Anand planting a tender kiss on his wife's cheek. Sonam can be seen hugging her hubby in one of the photos. 

    article_image4

    Another picture had Anand draws fashion inspiration from her wife, as the two appear elegant while posing for a mirror selfie. 

    article_image5

    Sharing pictures, Sonam wrote, "To the love of my life. My everything, Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support are my anchor and safe place."

    article_image6

    "Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express," she continued. 

