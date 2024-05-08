Sonam Kapoor drops pictures with Anand Ahuja on their 6th anniversary, 'My anchor, safe place..'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 08, 2018, in a big fat Indian wedding at the actress's aunt's house in Mumbai.

Today, as the couple completes six years of togetherness, the 'Delhi 6' actress took to her Instagram to share pictures.

Sonam Kapoor's post gave a glimpse of a special album which featured Sonam, Anand, and their son Vayu.

The lovely picture was followed by some romantic frames that captured the couple's gooey moments, such as Anand planting a tender kiss on his wife's cheek. Sonam can be seen hugging her hubby in one of the photos.

Another picture had Anand draws fashion inspiration from her wife, as the two appear elegant while posing for a mirror selfie.

Sharing pictures, Sonam wrote, "To the love of my life. My everything, Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support are my anchor and safe place."

"Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express," she continued.