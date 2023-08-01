Dr Vandana Das murder case: Accused Sandeep stabbed deliberately, says charge sheet

Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon was stabbed to death by Sandeep when he was brought to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for treatment on May 10, 2023.

Kottarakara: Kerala police's Crime Branch wing submitted the charge sheet at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in the Dr Vandana Das murder case on Tuesday (August 1). The eleven-member Crime Branch team has gathered evidence and hundreds of testimonies to support this conclusion. The charge sheet included scientific evidence, such as the victim's blood on Sandeep's clothing, CCTV footage, and eyewitness testimony from Vandana's colleagues.

According to the testimony of the investigating team, Sandeep is not currently exhibiting any indicators of mental illness. The accused, according to reports provided by the defence, has mental issues connected to alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

The 23-year-old doctor, a native of the Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district, was the only child of her parents and was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital.

She was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital in Kollam district as part of her training when in the early hours of May 10 she was stabbed multiple times by G Sandeep, a school teacher, who was brought there by police for medical treatment. She succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. Following the incident, protests broke out in a number of hospitals throughout the state, prompting medical professionals, interns, students, and house surgeons to take to the streets and observe a two-day strike.