    'Dog faithfully performs its duty': Karnataka CM Bommai hits back at Siddaramaiah over 'Puppy' remark

    Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comment in which he compared Bommai to a puppy, the Chief Minister said, "The comments reflect the personality of Siddaramaiah and his party members. The dog is a loyal animal, and it does its job well. I am loyal to the people of Karnataka, which is why they support our government."

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has slammed opposition leader Siddaramaiah for his 'Puppy' remark, saying that the Karnataka people would give Congress leader a fitting reply in the upcoming election. The CM also accused Siddaramaiah of dividing society during his tenure.

    Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comment, comparing Bommai to a puppy, the Chief Minister said, "The comments reflect the personality of Siddaramaiah and his party members. The dog is a loyal animal, and it does its job well. I am loyal to the people of Karnataka, which is why they support our government. I have not divided society as Siddaramaiah did during his tenure as Chief Minister. We made people happy instead of putting them through a hard time like the Congress government." 

    In response to Siddaramaiah's' open debate challenge, Bommai said, "There is no better place to accept his challenge than Vidhana Soudha (state legislative assembly), and we are ready to take his questions."

    "Siddaramaiah could not stand before the most polite Prime Minister out of fear," said Bommai, adding that Dr Manmohan Singhand had not brought even a single penny to Karnataka. 

    Addressing a crowd in Ballari, Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "Through 'Operation Lotus,' Basavaraj Bommai came to power in Karnataka. If you're brave and bold, ask the Center to give Rs. 5,495. He trembles and acts like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi."

    Bommai claimed that the opposition leader had developed a pattern of making politically motivated statements. The assembly elections in Karnataka are anticipated to take place in May.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
