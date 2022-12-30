Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PM Modi paved way for development of farmers': Union minister Amit Shah in Mandya

    On December 31, Shah will have a breakfast meeting with party leaders, after which he will lay the foundation stone for the Central Intelligence Training Institute and inaugurate ITBP's residential and non-residential complexes.

    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (December 30) visited Mandya, a Old Mysuru region of Karnataka. This development comes as the BJP prepares for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. The BJP identified the Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak, as a key focus in the run-up to the elections.

    Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "After Independence, farmers demanded a separate Ministry of Cooperatives. If work had been done on this, the condition of farmers would be different today. PM Modi paved way for development of farmers by creating Ministry of Cooperatives."

    It can be seen that the BJP is making consistent efforts to make inroads into constituencies or regions where it is not strong, particularly in the Old Mysuru region, in an attempt to increase its political influence in the area.

    In the 2018 elections, the saffron party managed to win just one seat in Hassan, but later in the high-stakes 2019 by-polls, it won the KR Pet seat, its first victory in the Mandya district. In November 2020, the party also won the Sira Assembly segment in the Tumakuru district for the first time.

    The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly and is hoping to break the nearly four-decade jinx of no party in government retaining power in the state since 1985.

    On December 31, Shah will have a breakfast meeting with party leaders, after which he will lay the foundation stone for the Central Intelligence Training Institute and inaugurate ITBP's residential and non-residential complexes.

    The visit has gained added significance amid speculation about an expansion or reshuffle of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet and demands for reservation from various communities in the state.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
