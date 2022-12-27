'Condemn Karnataka's stand': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde moves resolution on border row

The Maharashtra resolution stated there are 865 Marathi-speaking villages, and "every inch of these villages will be brought into Maharashtra". Whatever will be required for the same in Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government will do so, it added.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (December 27) unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Karnataka. This development comes after the Karnataka assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra.

In a bid to protect the state's interests, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday condemned the "ant-Marathi" stand, and moved a similar resolution in the state Assembly. This, too, was passed unanimously.

The conflict between the two states, both ruled by the BJP, is expected to escalate further, despite union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention, as Karnataka goes to polls next year.

It further asserted that "every inch of Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki" will be part of Maharashtra. Karnataka had on Thursday condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra.

"There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka's land, water, language and Kannadiga's interest. The feelings of Karnataka's people and members (of assembly) is one of this subject, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

"Condemning border disputes created by Maharashtra people unnecessarily, this house unanimously passes a resolution that it is committed to protect the interest of the state," the resolution moved by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai last week read.