Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Condemn Karnataka's stand': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde moves resolution on border row

    The Maharashtra resolution stated there are 865 Marathi-speaking villages, and "every inch of these villages will be brought into Maharashtra". Whatever will be required for the same in Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government will do so, it added.

    Condemn Karnatakas stand Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde moves resolution on border row AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (December 27) unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Karnataka. This development comes after the Karnataka assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra. 

    In a bid to protect the state's interests, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday condemned the "ant-Marathi" stand, and moved a similar resolution in the state Assembly. This, too, was passed unanimously.

    Also read: Chanda, Deepak Kochhar move Bombay High Court claiming illegal arrest by CBI; plea turned down

    The conflict between the two states, both ruled by the BJP, is expected to escalate further, despite union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention, as Karnataka goes to polls next year.

    The Maharashtra resolution stated there are 865 Marathi-speaking villages, and "every inch of these villages will be brought into Maharashtra". Whatever will be required for the same in Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government will do so, it added.

    It further asserted that "every inch of Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki" will be part of Maharashtra. Karnataka had on Thursday condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra.

    Also read: 'Ensure treatment for everyone': Health Minister directs hospitals amid Covid mock drills

    "There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka's land, water, language and Kannadiga's interest. The feelings of Karnataka's people and members (of assembly) is one of this subject, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

    "Condemning border disputes created by Maharashtra people unnecessarily, this house unanimously passes a resolution that it is committed to protect the interest of the state," the resolution moved by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai last week read.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals Rs 325 for government centre gcw

    Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt centre

    DDMA withdraws order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport - adt

    DDMA withdraws order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport

    Watch Opposition stage 'Warkaris' like protest against Shinde-led Maharashtra govt over corruption by ministers - adt

    Watch: Opposition stage 'Warkaris' like protest against Shinde-led Maha govt over corruption by ministers

    Chanda Deepak Kochhar moves Bombay High Court claiming illegal arrest by CBI plea turned down AJR

    Chanda, Deepak Kochhar move Bombay High Court claiming illegal arrest by CBI; plea turned down

    Delhi Mayor Battle Rekha Gupta named as BJP candidate against AAP gcw

    Delhi Mayor Battle: Rekha Gupta named as BJP candidate against AAP

    Recent Stories

    Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals Rs 325 for government centre gcw

    Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt centre

    DDMA withdraws order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport - adt

    DDMA withdraws order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport

    What is Chronic Kidney disease (CKD)? Know the link between diabetes and kidney diseases RBA

    What is Chronic Kidney disease (CKD)? Know the link between diabetes and kidney diseases

    Yearend 2022: Mirabai Chanu rules Indian weightlifting as another year delivers another set of medals-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Mirabai Chanu rules Indian weightlifting as another year delivers another set of medals

    iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S22+ more Know top 5 deals of Flipkart year end sale gcw

    iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S22+ & more: Know top 5 deals of Flipkart year-end sale

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon