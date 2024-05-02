Entertainment

Netflix to Hoichoi-5 places to watch Satyajit Ray's popular films

Here are five popular platforms where you might find his films

Image credits: social media

Netflix

Netflix periodically offers old and foreign films.Satyajit Ray's films may be available for streaming in some regions.

Image credits: social media

Hoichoi

Popular Bengali streaming site Hoichoi has a wide selection of Bengali films, web shows, and original material. It has also aired Satyajit Ray's masterpieces.

Image credits: social media

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video provides classic and foreign films like Netflix. Satyajit Ray's films were formerly accessible on Prime Video, so check their catalogue.

Image credits: social media

YouTube

Some of Satyajit Ray's films may be lawfully posted on YouTube via legitimate channels or distributors. YouTube Movies lets you rent or buy his flicks.

Image credits: social media

iTunes/Google Play Movies

These sites provide digital rental and purchase options for classic and worldwide films, including Satyajit Ray's.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One