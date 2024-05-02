India’s best Garbh Sanskar expert, Dr Neha Gaur opens her new centre in Ghaziabad

Dr Neha Gaur, the Founder and CEO of Heal2fit and renowned for her expertise in Garbh Sanskar and Beej Sanskar, has recently launched her latest centre in Ghaziabad. This new facility in Ghaziabad aims to cater to the increasing demand for comprehensive prenatal care and childbirth education in the region. With over two decades of experience, Dr Neha Gaur has guided over 10,000 expectant mothers towards delivering healthy babies through her specialised Garbh Sanskar and Beej Sanskar techniques.



The new centre, established under the banner of Heal2fit, reflects Dr Gaur’s unwavering commitment to promoting holistic wellness during pregnancy. Under her visionary leadership she ensures to promote good life through Garbh Sanskar. She believes couples should practice Beej sanskar, as in making any sapling, they need to have high-quality or fertile soil (mother's womb) and good-quality seeds (father sperms) also, water, nourishment or anything that can be healthy for the body. Moreover, food for the soul, mental peace and positivity when planning a baby is necessary for the mother. Heal2fit emphasises yoga, fitness, and the transformative power of Garbh Sanskar.



Garbh Sanskar refers to the feelings, self-control, way of life, and values parents instil in their unborn children. They use different practices to make all the efforts possible for Garbh sanskar, such as Garbh yoga, which is for physical strength and preparing for a natural birth or easy delivery. Garbh Ahaar, which helps balance a positive diet. Also, Garbh Samvaad includes talking to a baby inside the womb to strengthen the mother-baby bond by involving the mother in various tasks and peaceful conversation, as well as defining positive activities during pregnancy.



About Dr Neha Gaur

Dr Neha Gaur is a prominent figure in the field of Garbh Sanskar and holistic prenatal care, with a rich experience over two decades. As the Founder and CEO of Heal2fit, Dr Gaur has dedicated her career to helping expectant mothers and guiding them towards delivering healthy babies through her unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern science.



She believes in nurturing not just the physical health but also the emotional well-being of both mother and baby during the crucial pregnancy. Through her expertise in Garbh Yoga, Garbh Ahaar, and Garbh Samvaad, Dr. Gaur has touched the lives of thousands of families, helping them lay the foundation for a bright and prosperous future. She continues to pioneer initiatives to transform the pregnancy journey into a joyous and fulfilling experience for expectant parents.

