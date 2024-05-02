Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India's best Garbh Sanskar expert, Dr Neha Gaur opens her new centre in Ghaziabad

     Garbh Sanskar refers to the feelings, self-control, way of life, and values parents instil in their unborn children.

    India's best Garbh Sanskar expert, Dr Neha Gaur opens her new centre in Ghaziabad
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    Dr Neha Gaur, the Founder and CEO of Heal2fit and renowned for her expertise in Garbh Sanskar and Beej Sanskar, has recently launched her latest centre in Ghaziabad. This new facility in Ghaziabad aims to cater to the increasing demand for comprehensive prenatal care and childbirth education in the region. With over two decades of experience, Dr Neha Gaur has guided over 10,000 expectant mothers towards delivering healthy babies through her specialised Garbh Sanskar and Beej Sanskar techniques.
     
    The new centre, established under the banner of Heal2fit, reflects Dr Gaur’s unwavering commitment to promoting holistic wellness during pregnancy. Under her visionary leadership she ensures to promote good life through Garbh Sanskar. She believes couples should practice Beej sanskar, as in making any sapling, they need to have high-quality or fertile soil (mother's womb) and good-quality seeds (father sperms) also, water, nourishment or anything that can be healthy for the body. Moreover, food for the soul, mental peace and positivity when planning a baby is necessary for the mother.  Heal2fit emphasises yoga, fitness, and the transformative power of Garbh Sanskar.
     
    Garbh Sanskar refers to the feelings, self-control, way of life, and values parents instil in their unborn children. They use different practices to make all the efforts possible for Garbh sanskar, such as Garbh yoga, which is for physical strength and preparing for a natural birth or easy delivery. Garbh Ahaar, which helps balance a positive diet. Also, Garbh Samvaad includes talking to a baby inside the womb to strengthen the mother-baby bond by involving the mother in various tasks and peaceful conversation, as well as defining positive activities during pregnancy.
     
    About Dr Neha Gaur
    Dr Neha Gaur is a prominent figure in the field of Garbh Sanskar and holistic prenatal care, with a rich experience over two decades. As the Founder and CEO of Heal2fit, Dr Gaur has dedicated her career to helping expectant mothers and guiding them towards delivering healthy babies through her unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern science.
     
    She believes in nurturing not just the physical health but also the emotional well-being of both mother and baby during the crucial pregnancy. Through her expertise in Garbh Yoga, Garbh Ahaar, and Garbh Samvaad, Dr. Gaur has touched the lives of thousands of families, helping them lay the foundation for a bright and prosperous future. She continues to pioneer initiatives to transform the pregnancy journey into a joyous and fulfilling experience for expectant parents.

    Transforming the Digital iGaming Journey with Exchmarket

    Dr. Viral Desai: Direct Hair Implantation is an Innovative & Safe Technique to resolve hair loss and balding issue

    Best Site with Unbeatable IPL Welcome Offer 2024

    Dr. Hrishikesh Pai receives the Lifetime Achievement Award for Embryology and IVF from ACE Academy

    Here's How Acharya is Revolutionizing the Higher Education Game

    Kengeri records all-time high temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who is Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi? AJR

    Kerala: Driving tests suspended in Kasaragod citing 'COVID-19' till May 24 anr

    Netflix to Hoichoi-5 places to watch Satyajit Ray's popular films RBA

    CONFIRMED! Sajid Nadiadwala secures rights for Rajinikanth's biopic RKK

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

