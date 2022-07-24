'It's harassment': Shivakumar on ED summon to Sonia, announces protest in Karnataka on July 26

"The ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi after interrogating Rahul Gandhi for fifty hours. This was really unneeded. This is considered harassment. On the 26th, we would have a peaceful demonstration. I encourage everyone to join this movement," he stated.

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chairman, said on Sunday that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) new summons of party chief Sonia Gandhi was unwarranted and harassing. In the National Herald case, Sonia Gandhi is being investigated by the federal agency. The ED questioned her on July 21, and she was called again on July 26. On that day, he stated, the party will stage a peaceful demonstration.

"The ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi after interrogating Rahul Gandhi for fifty hours. This was really unneeded. This is considered harassment. On the 26th, we would have a peaceful demonstration. I encourage everyone to join this movement," he stated.

On July 21, the Congress held rallies around the country in response to Sonia Gandhi's questioning. Karnataka saw protests as well. However, the rallies became violent when party activists set fire to vehicles near the ED headquarters in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar advised his colleagues on Saturday to "keep their mouths shut and try to bring the Congress to power." He stated this in response to Chamrajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's comments supporting Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as the future chief minister.

"Everyone should keep their mouth quiet and try to bring the party to power," Shivakumar said, adding that his comments were not intended directly at Khan. "I'm telling everyone this. First, you must elect the party to power. Consolidate your community's votes. If you care about the party as a leader, stop idolising individuals and start idolising the party," he added.

