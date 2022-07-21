Opposition rallies behind Sonia Gandhi; says leaders being deliberately targeted

'We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-constitutional policies of the Modi gobvernment that is destroying the social fabric of our society,' Opposition leaders said.

Ahead of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate over its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, the Opposition has come out with a statement saying that they will intensify the collective fight against the Narendra Modi government.

In a joint statement, Opposition leaders said prominent leaders of parties are being deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment.

'We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-constitutional policies of the Modi government that is destroying the social fabric of our society,' they said.

The statement was signed by leaders like ET Mohammad Basheer of the IUML, NK Premachandran of the RSP, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK, Dr Thol Thirumaavalavan of the VCK, Vandana Chavan of the NCP and Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena among others, came ahead of Sonia's departure to the ED office to record her statement. An Assistant Director rank officer of the agency is expected to question her.

This is not 'satyagrah' but 'duragrah': BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Congress, reminding the latter the two leaders are out on bail.

Stating that the Congress had become a pocket organisation of a family, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the party's assets are also being pocketed by the family.

He claimed that Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul, have been accused of grabbing valuable assets of the Associated Journal Ltd, which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

To grab assets of the National Herald, the Gandhis floated Young Indian, in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul have 76 per cent shares, he claimed, adding that every court, including the Supreme Court, has rejected their plea to quash the FIR.

Slamming the Congress protests against the ED, Prasad said this was not 'satyagrah' but 'duragrah' against the country, its laws and its agencies. The 'duragrah' is aimed at protecting the family that has 'pocketed' the party's assets worth thousands of crores of rupees, he alleged.

