Low-lying areas of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district face a flood-like situation, with rising waters isolating communities. Submerged roads and fields have left residents completely reliant on boats for transport and essential supplies.

A flood-like situation has developed across low-lying areas of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, where rapidly rising water levels ranging from 5 to 10 feet have submerged primary connecting roads and vast stretches of agricultural fields. The extensive inundation has cut off basic access, leaving local communities completely isolated and reliant on boats for daily transit, essentials, and survival.

Residents Face Severe Hardship

Local families in the inundated belts are bearing the brunt of the disaster as water levels continue to swell. Describing the dire circumstances, resident Mamta highlighted how the floodwaters have disrupted everyday life. "The situation here is extremely bad, far beyond this point. We are forced to stay inside our homes. Whatever household goods were there, they were here. Even getting daily bread/food is a struggle; the trouble is severe, and... the water level is continuously rising... There is water all around," Mamta told ANI.

With submerged infrastructure rendering roads completely unusable, villagers are relying on boats to navigate through the area. Speaking on the ongoing challenges and relief efforts, another resident told ANI. "Rescue operations are being carried out here. There is a lot of water... Rural people are facing a lot of problems. There is no road here. Only with the help of boats are people going here and there..."

As water spreads deeper into residential areas, local boat operators have stepped up to handle the transport of both people and essential goods. Emphasising the community's total dependence on water transport, a boat operator shared. "There is a lot of water in the village; we have to take the help of boats. All the household goods, everything is being transported on the boat," the boat driver told ANI.

Partial Relief in Varanasi

Meanwhile, further down the state in Varanasi, residents have experienced partial relief as the Ganga River began receding at a rate of 3 centimetres per hour. However, full normalcy has yet to return to the holy city. Access to the riverfront ghats remains cut off, and local authorities have kept the administrative ban on operating both large and small boats strictly in effect until conditions stabilise further. (ANI)