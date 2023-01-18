Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Parliament House was opened on January 18, 1927?

    According to archival documents and rare old images, a grand ceremony was held on January 18, 1927 to mark the opening of the majestic building, then called as the Council House. The building, with a diameter of 560 ft and circumference of one-third of a mile, was designed by Sir Herbert Baker, who along with Sir Edwin Lutyens was chosen to design the new imperial capital in Delhi.
     

    Did you know Parliament House was opened on January 18 1927 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    The beautiful Parliament House was opened on this day 96 years ago by the then Viceroy Lord Irwin. It may soon be replaced as the nation's revered legislature by a new structure that is being built nearby. In a time when the new imperial capital of the British Raj, New Delhi, was being constructed at a site in the Raisina Hill area, the historic building, an architectural marvel with its charming circular design and an impressive colonnade of 144 creamy sandstone on the first floor, was opened amid much fanfare.

    A major event to celebrate the opening of the magnificent structure, then known as the Council House, was conducted on January 18, 1927, according to historical records and rare antique photographs.

    The Duke of Connaught of Britain set the cornerstone for Parliament House on February 12, 1921, when the country was still forming and Independence was still 26 years away. He declared it will serve as "the emblem of India's rebirth to far greater destinies."

    Also Read | 'Plane door opened by mistake...' Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tejasvi Surya's IndiGo flight act

    The structure, which has a 560-foot diameter and a 1.3-mile circumference, was created by Sir Herbert Baker, who was also selected to work alongside Sir Edwin Lutyens on the new imperial capital in Delhi.

    The Winter session of Parliament, which ended on December 23—six days ahead of schedule—was the last legislative session held there until the end of the year 2022. Opposition lawmakers repeatedly forced adjournments in the last days because they wanted to debate the border dispute with China.

    Also Read: From the India Gate: Cabinet berths, risky political manoeuvres and more

    In its 96-year history, the landmark structure has also watched the dawn of Independence in 1947, heard the echoes of Jawaharlal Nehru's famous "Tryst With Destiny" speech inside its renowned chambers, and seen the foundation for a new Sansad Bhavan laid.

    The new Parliament building, whose foundation was laid in December 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being built in its vicinity and the work was expected to be completed before the Winter Session. 

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Online sources such as Wikipedia not entirely reliable: Supreme Court - adt

    Online sources such as Wikipedia not entirely reliable: Supreme Court

    Plane door opened by mistake Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tejasvi Surya's IndiGo flight act

    'Plane door opened by mistake...' Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tejasvi Surya's IndiGo flight act

    47-year-old UP BJP leader elopes with SP leader's daughter; gets expelled AJR

    47-year-old UP BJP leader elopes with SP leader's daughter; gets expelled

    Yamuna pollution: Delhi plans to treat all sewage generated in city by year-end - adt

    Yamuna pollution: Delhi plans to treat all sewage generated in city by year-end

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    Recent Stories

    Online sources such as Wikipedia not entirely reliable: Supreme Court - adt

    Online sources such as Wikipedia not entirely reliable: Supreme Court

    Plane door opened by mistake Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tejasvi Surya's IndiGo flight act

    'Plane door opened by mistake...' Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tejasvi Surya's IndiGo flight act

    football Ronaldo vs Messi in Riyadh: G.O.A.T. debate reignited ahead of Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG friendly snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Riyadh: G.O.A.T. debate reignited ahead of Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG friendly

    What is Rani Chatterjee's real age? Bhojpuri actress got upset for calling her 43-years-old single RBA

    What is Rani Chatterjee's real age? Bhojpuri actress got upset for calling her 43-years-old single

    'Feeling nauseous watching this...' Reddit fans slam Akshay Kumar for lifting actresses without consent vma

    'Feeling nauseous watching this...' Reddit fans slam Akshay Kumar for lifting actresses without consent

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon