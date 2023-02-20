Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow after 'specific bomb threat'

In another incident, a Hyderabad bound flight from Chennai also received a hoax bomb threat call at Rajiv Gandhi International airport. The airport security checked the flight evacuating the passengers.

A Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight 6E 6191 from Delhi was on Monday (February 20) diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat. It is reportedly said that the airlines followed all the necessary security protocols and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.

"All necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport authorities in Lucknow said that the threat turned out to be a hoax and the IndiGo flight has been cleared for its onward journey.

"The flight landed safely at 12:20pm and was taken to the isolation bay. Airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper probe, the threat turned out to be a hoax and the aircraft was released for onward journey," the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport authorities.

In another incident, a Hyderabad bound flight from Chennai also received a hoax bomb threat call at Rajiv Gandhi International airport. The airport security checked the flight evacuating the passengers.

"The hoax call was made by a passenger as he got delayed to catch the flight. Accused passenger taken into custody," news agency reported the police as saying.

