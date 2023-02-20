Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow after 'specific bomb threat'

    In another incident, a Hyderabad bound flight from Chennai also received a hoax bomb threat call at Rajiv Gandhi International airport. The airport security checked the flight evacuating the passengers. 

    A Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight 6E 6191 from Delhi was on Monday (February 20) diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat. It is reportedly said that the airlines followed all the necessary security protocols and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. 

    "All necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

    On Saturday, IndiGo announced a new partnership with Turkish Airlines, which is part of its expansion plans. It had already ordered nearly 500 aircraft. This move is expected to improve passenger services from India to Istanbul and beyond.

    In a statement, the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport authorities in Lucknow said that the threat turned out to be a hoax and the IndiGo flight has been cleared for its onward journey. 

    "The flight landed safely at 12:20pm and was taken to the isolation bay. Airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper probe, the threat turned out to be a hoax and the aircraft was released for onward journey," the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport authorities. 

    In another incident, a Hyderabad bound flight from Chennai also received a hoax bomb threat call at Rajiv Gandhi International airport. The airport security checked the flight evacuating the passengers. 

    "The hoax call was made by a passenger as he got delayed to catch the flight. Accused passenger taken into custody," news agency reported the police as saying.

    According to a report by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation India (CAPA India), almost all Indian carriers are anticipated to place additional aircraft orders in the upcoming years for both fleet replacement and business expansion, given that the order books of the majority of incumbent carriers could be viewed as conservative in comparison to the market's potential for growth over the ensuing ten years and beyond.

