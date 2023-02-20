Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise policy case: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to appear before CBI on February 26

    Delhi excise policy case: The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was summoned by the CBI yesterday, but he asked the agency to give him more time to finalise the Delhi budget.
     

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia have been summoned to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the city's excise policy case on February 26. 

    The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said at a press conference that he has been summoned for questioning and will appear before the probe agency on February 26. The CBI summoned the deputy CM yesterday, but he asked the agency to give him more time to finalise the Delhi budget.

    Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio in Arvind Kejriwal's government, requested a date in the last week of February to postpone the interrogation, said officials. 

    Sisodia tweeted that nothing was found against him during investigations and that he would continue to cooperate with the investigation. "They used the full force of the CBI and ED against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, but nothing was found against me," he said, clearly referring to the BJP-led Centre.

    He added that the CBI was sent after him because 'they' wanted to stop him from doing 'good work' for children's education in Delhi. "They want to stop me. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will do so in the future," he said. 

    The CBI is now investigating the alleged influence of a 'South Lobby' of businessmen and politicians in formulating and implementing Delhi liquor policy to sway it in their favour through the use of middlemen, liquor traders, and public servants said CBI.

    On November 25, last year, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the case, charging businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, and five others. The charge sheet did not name Sisodia.

    The probe agency claimed that the Delhi government's excise policy for granting liquor licences favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes, an allegation strongly denied by the AAP.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 5:46 PM IST
