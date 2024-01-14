Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; flights and trains affected due to zero visibility

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Sunday and visibility on the roads reduced to almost zero. Around 22 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country were running late, and several flight operations were also affected due to dense fog conditions.

Sunday morning remains wrapped in a thick blanket of fog in Delhi and other parts of the country. As many as 22 trains and 150 flights linking the national capital have been delayed. The visibility was found to be zero in the airport area. For the second consecutive time, Delhi recorded its coldest day with the minimum temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The Delhi airport sent out a fog advisory on Saturday night, asking travellers to get in touch with their airline for the most recent flight information. Airlines have also reported "weather challenges" in northern India; low-cost carrier IndiGo has warned that inclement weather may cause disruptions to their flight itineraries.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu division, Chandigarh, Assam, and south interior Karnataka have all reported extremely severe fog, while portions of Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have recorded moderate fog.

Zero visibility has been reported for the first time in Ganganagar, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Tezpur, according to the IMD.

In a few places in Delhi, the air quality has also fallen into the "severe" category. Due to the cold and fog, the meteorological service has issued a red alert, with severe fog expected in Delhi through Tuesday.

Commuters travelling on the highway need to be extra cautious given the extremely low visibility. The use of fog lights is being highly suggested by weather departments. It is best being suggested that the journeys be halted until the fog conditions get better in the morning hours, especially for those travelling on expressways.

Meanwhile, the IMD further issued a yellow alert in the national capital for the next three days as cold wave conditions are unlikely to abate.