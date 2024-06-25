Mortal remains of CRPF jawan killed in Naxal attack brought to Kerala; Last rites today

The mortal remains of Malayali CRPF jawan, Vishnu R, killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district after a Naxal attack, were brought to Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Tuesday (June 25). The last rites will be held at 12 pm today.

Thiruvananthapuram: The mortal remains of Malayali Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan who was killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district when Naxalites detonated a truck using an improvised explosive device (IED) was brought to Kerala on Tuesday (June 25) at 1.30 am.

CRPF jawan from Kerala among 2 killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

CRPF personnel paid respects to the mortal remains of R Vishnu which was brought to Thiruvananthapuram airport. The mortal remains were received in the presence of Mayor Arya Rajendran. Further, it was taken to Pangode military station's mortuary and then to his house in Thannimoodu early morning.

The body will be kept for public viewing at the home until 10 am, followed by Nanniyode Junction and then the school where he studied. The last rites are scheduled for noon.

Vishnu R (35) hailed from Palode in Thiruvananthapuram. He was a driver in the CRPF’s jungle warfare unit, CoBRA.

The explosion occurred around 3 pm on Sunday (June 23) near Timmapuram village, located between the Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, over 400 km from Raipur, the state capital. A reconnaissance team from the 201st unit of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) had commenced a patrol from the Silger camp, as part of its Road Opening Party duty toward Tekalgudem, under the jurisdiction of Jagargunda police station limits.

The security personnel were traveling in a truck and on motorcycles. Naxalites triggered an IED blast targeting the truck, which resulted in the deaths of constable Shailendra (29) and the driver, Vishnu R.



Latest Videos