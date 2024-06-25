Kerala: KSU's statewide education strike today over Plus One seat shortage

The KSU will observe a state-wide education strike over the shortage of Plus One seats in Kerala on Tuesday (June 25). If there are no immediate solutions, KSU will continue with an indefinite strike.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Students Union (KSU) will hold a statewide education strike today (June 25) as part of an intensifying protest against the Plus One seat shortage in Malabar. The state president Aloysius Xavier has stated that KSU will start an indefinite strike if the Plus One seat crisis is not resolved. Along with KSU, MSF is also leading a strong agitation.

As the Plus One classes commenced on Monday, 322,147 students successfully enrolled in higher secondary schools across the State. However, KSU pointed out that many high-scoring students still couldn't secure placements.

KSU activists protested by waving black flags at General Education Minister V Sivankutty and placing them on the bonnet of his official vehicle and raising slogans against the Minister and the Pinarayi Vijayan government. KSU and MSF activists staged protests across the state on Monday, resulting in confrontations with the police at multiple locations.

KSU's protest march to the Thodupuzha Deputy Director of Education office was met with police barricades. Tensions briefly escalated when activists attempted to breach the barricades, resulting in a minor clash with the police.

Meanwhile, the CPM's student wing, SFI, urged the government to provide facilities ensuring that all qualified students are enrolled in government and aided schools. Additionally, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), KSU, and Fraternity organized protests in various parts of Malappuram town on Monday.

Escalating their protest, members of Haritha, the MSF girls' wing, entered the RDD office on Monday. This coincided with the fifth day of the MSF's protest at the same location.



