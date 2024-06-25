Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 3 hours; Orange alert until June 29 for coastal districts

    The Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain and storms in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada within three hours. An Orange alert is issued statewide until June 29, with heavy rains persisting, especially in southern and coastal regions. Residents are advised to stay indoors and follow updates for safety. Agumbe recorded 67.5 mm of rain yesterday.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain accompanied by storms for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts in the next three hours. The alert follows a day of significant rainfall across various parts of Karnataka.

    The weather department has announced that the heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the state today. An Orange alert has been declared for several districts until June 29, highlighting the potential for severe weather conditions.

    Karnataka: IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru for 4 days, Orange alert to coastal districts for 7 days

    For northern interior areas, a Yellow alert will remain in place today, while the Orange alert will persist for southern and coastal regions. The state experienced heavy rains yesterday, with notable downpours recorded in Agumbe of Shivamogga.

    IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka: Heavy rainfall expected for next 3 days

    Rainfall measurements recorded yesterday

    Bajpe: 30.6 mm
    Panambur: 2.6 mm
    Shirali: 4.6 mm
    Gadag: 1.4 mm
    Bagalkote: 1.5 mm
    Hanumanamatti: 1.0 mm
    Kalaburgi: 1.0 mm
    Agumbe: 67.5 mm
    Mudigere: 17.5 mm
    Chandurayanahalli: 0.5 mm
    Gonikoppalu: 9.0 mm
    Davanagere: 1.5 mm

    The Meteorological Department has advised residents in the affected areas to stay indoors and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of intense weather. The public is urged to follow updates and heed any further warnings issued by the authorities.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
