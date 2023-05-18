Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi to get new Chief Secretary; CM Arvind Kejriwal sends PK Gupta's name for approval

    In a verdict in 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously ruled that the Delhi LG was bound by the aid and advice of the elected government, and both needed to work harmoniously with each other.

    Delhi to get new Chief Secretary; CM Arvind Kejriwal sends PK Gupta's name for approval AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent 1989 batch IAS officer PK Gupta's name for the appointment of new Chief Secretary of Delhi. This comes days after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the AAP-led Delhi government over control of bureaucrats in the national capital.

    It is reportedly said that the Delhi government has been given the approval to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi. They also said that transfer orders are in place for the current Chief secretary Naresh Kumar.

    'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, while delivering the verdict had said that if a democratically elected government was not allowed to control its officers and hold them to account, then its responsibility towards the legislature and public is diluted. 

    "L-G shall exercise powers under the administrative role as entrusted by the President. Executive administration can only extend to matters which fall outside the scope of the legislative assembly...and it cannot mean administration over entire NCT Delhi. Otherwise, the purpose of having a separate elected body in Delhi will be rendered futile," the court said.

    On January 18, the Supreme Court had reserved its order after hearing the arguments for almost four-and-a-half days.

    The Delhi government filed the petition in response to a divided ruling from February 14, 2019, in which Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, both of whom are now retired, recommended to the Chief Justice the formation of a three-judge bench to decide the matter of control of services in the national capital.

    'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    Justice Sikri had said that only the central government can transfer or post officers in the top echelons of the bureaucracy (joint directors and above), and that the lieutenant governor's view will take precedence in cases where there is a disagreement regarding issues pertaining to other bureaucrats. Justice Bhushan had ruled that the Delhi government had no control whatsoever over the administrative services.

    In a verdict in 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously ruled that the Delhi LG was bound by the aid and advice of the elected government, and both needed to work harmoniously with each other.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD predicts onset of monsoon in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 24 hours anr

    IMD predicts onset of monsoon in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 24 hours

    Manipur violence: Vehicular movement restored in Imphal valley; trucks carry essential supplies AJR

    Manipur violence: Vehicular movement restored in Imphal valley; trucks carry essential supplies

    Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal the newly appointed Law Minister who replaced Kiren Rijiju gcw

    Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal, the newly appointed Law Minister who replaced Kiren Rijiju?

    Cultural heritage should not be part of judiciary Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu gcw

    'Cultural heritage should not be part of judiciary': Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu

    Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role AJR

    'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    Recent Stories

    IMD predicts onset of monsoon in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 24 hours anr

    IMD predicts onset of monsoon in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 24 hours

    Manipur violence: Vehicular movement restored in Imphal valley; trucks carry essential supplies AJR

    Manipur violence: Vehicular movement restored in Imphal valley; trucks carry essential supplies

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers demand justice from court, not bothered by Oversight Committee-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers demand justice from court, not bothered by Oversight Committee

    Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser OUT: Witness Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in an emotional and romantic love story vma

    Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser OUT: Witness Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in an emotional and romantic love story

    Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal the newly appointed Law Minister who replaced Kiren Rijiju gcw

    Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal, the newly appointed Law Minister who replaced Kiren Rijiju?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon