    'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    On Thursday morning, the Congress named veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, ending days of deadlock since it won the assembly election with 135 seats. The decision was made shortly after midnight.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday (May 18) said he agreed to becoming the deputy chief minister of the state in the larger interests of the party. He also said that there are responsibilities towards what the party has committed, and they must be delivered.

    Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, "The Congress party we have a commitment before the people of Karnataka. Parliament elections are ahead. So, I must bow to the AICC president and the Gandhi family. In the larger interest of the party (I have agreed to the formula) and why not, because sometimes the ice should break. Ultimately, there is a responsibility towards what we have a commitment to the people of Karnataka, and we have to deliver."

    Meanwhile, Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh said, "I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see."

    DK Shivakumar (61), who is also considered as the party's "troubleshooter", had held his ground during his negotiations with the party high command which was treading with caution to ensure a perfect balance of power between the two stalwarts.

    Earlier, Asianet Newsable reported that the grand old party had offered DK Shivakumar the deputy chief minister's post. However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had warned his party leaders of making any statement unless the official confirmation is made.

