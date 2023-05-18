'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

DK Shivakumar has been named as Karnataka Deputy CM by Congress High Command. Speaking about the development, he said, "The party high command has taken a decision." He further said he is ready to sacrifice the position for the party.

After days of hard negotiations and suspense, Congress has finally announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka while DK Shivakumar will be his Deputy CM. Siddaramaiah has been appointed to the top post following back-to-back meetings and talks over the formation of the government in Karnataka with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior figures. The new government is expected to take oath on May 20.

According to reports, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will invite opposition leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar. The Gandhi family, Congress chief ministers, and senior Congress officials will attend the Bengaluru event.

On being named the new Karnataka Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar said, "The party high command has taken a decision." He further said he is ready to sacrifice the position for the party and the Gandhis.

Reacting to the reports of Congress allotting the deputy CM post to DK Shivakumar, Congress leader’s brother DK Suresh said that DKS accepted the proposal in the interest of the state. “We wanted to fulfil the aspiration of the people of Karnataka. That is why DKS accepted the proposal in the interest of the state,” DK Suresh said.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has been called in Bengaluru on Thursday at 7 pm. Formation of the state cabinet and portfolio distribution is likely to be discussed at the meeting. The Congress won a decisive mandate in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election, winning 135 of the 224 seats, ousting the BJP from power. The BJP was a distant second with 66 seats and the JD(S), which had hoped to play the kingmaker, was down with just 19 seats.