Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    DK Shivakumar has been named as Karnataka Deputy CM by Congress High Command. Speaking about the development, he said, "The party high command has taken a decision." He further said he is ready to sacrifice the position for the party.

    Decision taken DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    After days of hard negotiations and suspense, Congress has finally announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka while DK Shivakumar will be his Deputy CM. Siddaramaiah has been appointed to the top post following back-to-back meetings and talks over the formation of the government in Karnataka with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior figures. The new government is expected to take oath on May 20.

    According to reports, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will invite opposition leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar. The Gandhi family, Congress chief ministers, and senior Congress officials will attend the Bengaluru event.

    Also Read | Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy; oath on May 20

    On being named the new Karnataka Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar said, "The party high command has taken a decision." He further said he is ready to sacrifice the position for the party and the Gandhis.

    Reacting to the reports of Congress allotting the deputy CM post to DK Shivakumar, Congress leader’s brother DK Suresh said that DKS accepted the proposal in the interest of the state. “We wanted to fulfil the aspiration of the people of Karnataka. That is why DKS accepted the proposal in the interest of the state,” DK Suresh said.

    Also Read | BREAKING: Kiren Rijiju loses Law Ministry, now assigned to Ministry of Earth Sciences

    The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has been called in Bengaluru on Thursday at 7 pm. Formation of the state cabinet and portfolio distribution is likely to be discussed at the meeting. The Congress won a decisive mandate in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election, winning 135 of the 224 seats, ousting the BJP from power. The BJP was a distant second with 66 seats and the JD(S), which had hoped to play the kingmaker, was down with just 19 seats.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    major cabinet reshuffle Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry arjun ram meghwal takes charge gcw

    BREAKING: Kiren Rijiju loses Law Ministry, now assigned to Ministry of Earth Sciences

    Mortal remains of Indian national killed in Sudan to be brought to Kerala today anr

    Mortal remains of Indian national killed in Sudan to be brought to Kerala today

    Siddaramaiah likely to be next Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to be his deputy oath on May 20 gcw

    Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy; oath on May 20

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi NCR netizens react IMD issues advisory predicts more rainfall gcw

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; IMD issues advisory, predicts more rainfall

    US court approves extradition of 26 11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India gcw

    US court approves extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: 'We had to swallow poison' - Pep Guardiola elated as Manchester City avenges past demons of Real Madrid-ayh

    Champions League: 'We had to swallow poison' - Guardiola elated as City avenges past demons of Madrid

    MP Govt launches Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana for youth; can earn upto Rs 10k stipend

    MP Govt launches Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana for youth; can earn upto Rs 10k stipend

    Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024: Actress trolled for sharing photoshopped pictures, carrying empty bag ADC

    Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024: Actress trolled for sharing photoshopped pictures, carrying empty bag

    major cabinet reshuffle Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry arjun ram meghwal takes charge gcw

    BREAKING: Kiren Rijiju loses Law Ministry, now assigned to Ministry of Earth Sciences

    Mortal remains of Indian national killed in Sudan to be brought to Kerala today anr

    Mortal remains of Indian national killed in Sudan to be brought to Kerala today

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon