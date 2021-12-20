As Delhi shivers at 3.1 degree Celsius, yellow alert issued for national capital

The IMD forecasted cooler weather for Delhi in the following days, saying that "snowfall in several places of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh is influencing the plains."

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi saw its coldest dawn this winter on Monday, when the temperature dropped to 3.1 degrees Celsius. As the winter frost worsens, the weather service has issued a yellow alert (very poor weather) for December 20. There is also a chance of rain on December 24 or 25, according to RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has reported a low temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius at the Lodhi Road observatory on Monday morning.

The IMD forecasted cooler weather for Delhi in the following days, saying that "snowfall in several places of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh is influencing the plains." According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 3.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season, due to frigid winds coming from the snow-covered western Himalayas. According to the IMD, a "cold day" occurs when the lowest temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

When the lowest temperature falls below two degrees Celsius or the deviation from normal exceeds 6.4 degrees Celsius, a severe cold wave is proclaimed. According to reports, on December 22, a new weather system will take effect across Northwest India. Beginning Wednesday, a Western Disturbance will be active in the hilly areas, with the effect noticeable in Delhi on December 24 and 25.

The meteorological agency hasn't revealed anything regarding the Western Disturbance's influence. However, there is a chance of light rain in Delhi on Friday and Saturday later this week. Clouds are expected to hang over Delhi around Christmas, causing night and morning temperatures to decrease.