  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    At 4.6 degrees, Delhi records coldest morning as cold wave hits North India

    A cold wave-like situation persisted in Delhi, which was swept by chilly northwesterly winds, causing the national capital to tremble in bad weather.
     

    At 4 dot 6 degrees Delhi records coldest morning as cold wave hits North India gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 11:51 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Northern India has been hit by a cold wave, with record low temperatures being reported in several states. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital and the NCR region are also experiencing freezing temperatures, with a minimum temperature of 4.6°C recorded in the Safdarjung area, according to the India Meteorological Department. Minimum temperatures at Fatehpur (Sikar) and Churu, Rajasthan, were also recorded at -3.3°C and -1.1°C, respectively. Winds sweeping from snow-covered Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand generate the wave. Meanwhile, according to the official, the night's lowest temperature was -20.3 degrees Celsius in Drass, Ladakh, and -15.3 degrees Celsius in Leh.

    A "cold day" occurs when the lowest temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal, according to the IMD. A cold wave-like situation persisted in Delhi, which was swept by chilly northwesterly winds, causing the national capital to tremble in bad weather. On Saturday, Delhi had its first 'cold day' of the season, when chilly northwesterly winds blew across the city, and the mercury dropped to six degrees Celsius, the season's lowest minimum temperature.

    Also Read | Delhi air quality remains in very poor category as people gasp for fresh air

    Extreme cold weather was observed in Uttarakhand on Saturday, forcing the Met Department to issue a yellow alert until December 24. According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are extremely likely in some Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh till December 21, and over Kutch until December 20. The Met Department has also forecast extreme cold wave conditions for north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until December 21.

    Also Read | DMRC announces plans to install more anti-smog guns at its project sites

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala political violence BJP SDPI members hacked to death Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha gcw

    Kerala political violence: BJP, SDPI members hacked to death, Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha

    Bengaluru 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism gcw

    Bengaluru: 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 BJP to launch Jan Vishwas Yatra today gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: BJP to launch 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' today

    Punjab CM Channi condemns sacrilege bid at Golden Temple orders probe to nab conspirators gcw

    Punjab CM Channi condemns 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple, orders probe to nab ‘real conspirators’

    PM Modi to visit poll bound Goa today to attend Liberation Day celebrations gcw

    PM Modi to visit poll-bound Goa today, to attend Liberation Day celebrations

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos] SCJ

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos]

    Kerala political violence BJP SDPI members hacked to death Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha gcw

    Kerala political violence: BJP, SDPI members hacked to death, Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha

    Bengaluru 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism gcw

    Bengaluru: 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism

    Spider-Man No Way Home: Box-office Day 3 collection rises to Rs 79 crore SCJ

    Spider-Man No Way Home: Box-office Day 3 collection rises to ₹79 crore

    BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth in final against Loh Kean Yew, Lakshya Sen clinches bronze-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth in final against Loh Kean Yew, Lakshya Sen clinches bronze

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon