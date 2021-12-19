At 4.6 degrees, Delhi records coldest morning as cold wave hits North India

A cold wave-like situation persisted in Delhi, which was swept by chilly northwesterly winds, causing the national capital to tremble in bad weather.

Northern India has been hit by a cold wave, with record low temperatures being reported in several states. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital and the NCR region are also experiencing freezing temperatures, with a minimum temperature of 4.6°C recorded in the Safdarjung area, according to the India Meteorological Department. Minimum temperatures at Fatehpur (Sikar) and Churu, Rajasthan, were also recorded at -3.3°C and -1.1°C, respectively. Winds sweeping from snow-covered Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand generate the wave. Meanwhile, according to the official, the night's lowest temperature was -20.3 degrees Celsius in Drass, Ladakh, and -15.3 degrees Celsius in Leh.

A "cold day" occurs when the lowest temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal, according to the IMD. A cold wave-like situation persisted in Delhi, which was swept by chilly northwesterly winds, causing the national capital to tremble in bad weather. On Saturday, Delhi had its first 'cold day' of the season, when chilly northwesterly winds blew across the city, and the mercury dropped to six degrees Celsius, the season's lowest minimum temperature.

Extreme cold weather was observed in Uttarakhand on Saturday, forcing the Met Department to issue a yellow alert until December 24. According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are extremely likely in some Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh till December 21, and over Kutch until December 20. The Met Department has also forecast extreme cold wave conditions for north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until December 21.

