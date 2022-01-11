Delhi records 21,259 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps to 25.65%

The city presently has 74,881 active Covid patients, the most in over eight months. There are approximately 50,796 patients in home isolation, with a recovery rate of 93.70 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 21,259 new Covid cases, a 10% rise from the previous day. The national capital's optimism percentage was 25.65%, the highest since May 5. The city also reported 23 fatalities, the most in the previous eight months.

There are approximately 50,796 patients in home isolation, with a recovery rate of 93.70 per cent. In the last 24 hours, as many as 12,161 patients were released. The total number of confinement zones has risen to 17,629. In the previous 24 hours, about 83,000 tests were performed.

Following a Covid-19 review meeting conducted by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed more limitations. Taking into account the highly contagious Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has a much faster doubling rate than its predecessor Delta, Kejriwal told reporters that representatives from the central government had assured the Delhi government that all Covid-related restrictions imposed in Delhi will be replicated across the National Capital Region.

Kejriwal stated that it is difficult to determine when the third pandemic wave would peak. The state government was forced to apply tight limitations but underlined that a total lockdown would not take place for the time being.

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who was speaking about the possibility of another weekend curfew, cases in the city might spike in the next 48 hours or "definitely this week." The Delhi government ordered the closure of all private enterprises' closure earlier on Tuesday, except those exempted. On Monday, the authorities prohibited dine-in service in city restaurants, closed bars and allowed only takeout and home delivery of food goods.

