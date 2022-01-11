'Will not impose lockdown': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid COVID spike in national capital

While speaking to the reporters, he said, "Don't worry, we're not going to put you in lockdown... We urged that Central Government authorities cover the whole NCR for limitations during the DDMA meeting, and they told us that they would."

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, declared on Tuesday that the government would not impose a lockdown on the national capital and advised residents not to be concerned. The Chief Minister told reporters that around 22,000 new COVID-19 cases are anticipated to be recorded in the city on Tuesday.

While speaking to the reporters, he said, "Don't worry, we're not going to put you in lockdown... We urged that Central Government authorities cover the whole NCR for limitations during the DDMA meeting, and they told us that they would." On Tuesday afternoon, Kejriwal visited LNJP hospital to assess COVID preparations. "I went to the hospital to supervise the COVID preparations. It is the greatest hospital in the country, having treated over 22,000 patients thus far," he stated.

"In Delhi, we predict between 20,000 and 22,000 additional COVID-19 cases. For the previous two days, the optimism rate has been at 24-25%. We are applying tough limitations, such as a night curfew, in Delhi out of necessity," Kejriwal stated after touring a prominent hospital to evaluate Covid treatment facilities. He noted that most patients in the third wave had minor symptoms compared to the devastating second wave last year, which was driven by the Delta strain.

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who was commenting on the potential of another weekend curfew, cases in the city may surge in the next 48 hours or "certainly this week." The Delhi government ordered the shutdown of all private workplaces in the city earlier today, except for exempted ones. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday, private offices must adopt the practice of working from home. On Monday, the authorities stopped dine-in service at city eateries, shut down bars, and permitted only takeout and home delivery of food products.