Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR, causing severe waterlogging and traffic chaos, especially in Noida and Ghaziabad. Despite record showers, preemptive desilting by civic bodies limited widespread flooding, though some areas remain submerged.

Incessant heavy rainfall across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning triggered severe waterlogging in several areas, disrupting daily life and slowing down traffic for morning commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Civic Action Limits Widespread Flooding

Despite heavy monsoon showers and a record 228.1 mm rainfall, prompting 'red' and 'orange' alerts across Delhi, the targeted civic action limited widespread waterlogging. Authorities carried out preemptive desilting and cleared blockages in major stormwater drains, including Narela and Dwarka. That kept key underpasses like NHPC Chowk clear and traffic moving. Some areas are still flooded. Geeta Colony saw significant water accumulation after intense bursts.

Delhi Govt on 'High Alert'

In the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken direct stock of the situation, directing all administrative agencies to remain on "high alert" to mitigate the impact of the downpour. "The Delhi Government is working on a war footing to tackle the waterlogging situation. All government agencies are on high alert following orders from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated. Dedicated teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been deployed across the city to clear waterlogged points and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Noida, Ghaziabad Face Severe Inundation

While the downpour brought relief from the humidity, it caused significant inundation in parts of Noida and Ghaziabad. In Noida's Sector 115, streets were submerged, with visuals showing residents wading through knee-deep water to navigate the area. Similar conditions were reported in Ghaziabad, particularly in the Shastrinagar locality, where submerged roads led to major vehicular delays.

IMD Forecasts More Rain

According to IMD's forecast, wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, and North Delhi.

The national capital, Delhi, along with Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, is expected to witness isolated to scattered rainfall on July 6 and July 10. However, the intensity will increase to "fairly widespread to widespread" rainfall between July 7 and July 9, and again on July 11. The weather department has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall in these regions during July 6-9 and on July 11. (ANI)