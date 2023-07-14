Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi rains: 3 boys drown while bathing in flood water in Mukundpur

    At least three children drowned while bathing in flood water in Delhi's Mukundpur.  According to reports, the kids had gone inside the water when they drowned. The bodies have been recovered and have been sent to the hospital

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    Three boys died on Friday in Northeast Delhi while trying to swim in floodwaters, police said. The children jumped in the ditch at a metro construction site to take a bath, but they drowned there.The mishap occurred around 3:00 in the afternoon. Soon after the incident, the trio were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

    The deceased have been identified as Piyush (13), Nikhil (10) and Ashish (13).  They were all residents of H-block, Jahangirpuri, police said. Meanwhile, police are probing the matter.

    Following continuous rainfall—the worst seen in 45 years—the Yamuna river breached the danger level, flooding several sections of Delhi.

    Also Read | Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks Army's help as Yamuna water keeps city's roads flooded

    Meanwhile, Delhi government is restarting the Okhla water treatment plant as Yamuna water levels recede, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. “With receding water levels, we are starting Okhla water treatment. Am reaching there to take stock,” he tweeted.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inspected the ITO area which has been closed as floodwaters have been flowing into central Delhi as a result of a broken drain regulator. This is Delhi's busiest traffic crossroads. The ITO barrage has 32 gates, but five of them are closed, which slows the flow of water out of flooded areas into the Yamuna.

    Also Read | Delhi traffic disrupted: Flooded roads cause chaos on ITO to Dhaula Kuan route; police issues advisory

    Keeping view of the situation in the national capital, 16 NDRF teams have been deployed, and schools, colleges and even Nigam Bodh Ghat have been shut. Red Fort has also been closed to visitors. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in Delhi for Friday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday. Delhi hospitals have also kept beds vacant for emergency cases.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 7:13 PM IST
