Delhi traffic disrupted: Flooded roads cause chaos on ITO to Dhaula Kuan route; police issues advisory

Due to the overflow of flood water, the traffic flow on Vikas Marg towards ITO has been disrupted. Commuters are advised to refrain from using this route and opt for an alternative option. It is recommended to take the NH 24 route via Akshardham - Nizamuddin - ITO in order to reach their destinations smoothly and without any inconvenience.

The Delhi Traffic Police has released traffic advisories to assist commuters in the Delhi region as a result of the flooding of roads and streets caused by the overflowing Yamuna River. These advisories are aimed at maintaining the safety and uninterrupted movement of traffic in the area.

Delhi, the capital city of India, is currently dealing with a situation reminiscent of a flood due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the northern states and the subsequent rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River in recent days. The flooding has particularly impacted low-lying areas situated close to the river, resulting in traffic disturbances and temporary closures of affected roads.

The service lane of NH48 near Shiv Murti is inaccessible to traffic due to a significant number of pedestrians in the area. As a result, commuters are advised to steer clear of this particular stretch and explore alternative routes to minimize any potential delays. It is recommended to consider alternate routes to ensure a smoother and more efficient journey.

NH-48 (Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur): The flow of traffic on the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur is currently disrupted due to two reasons. Firstly, there is a movement of Kanwad on the National Highway, and secondly, there is a breakdown of a MGV on Gurgaon Road Flyover opposite Subroto Park. It is advised for commuters to avoid this particular stretch and explore alternative routes to minimize any inconvenience.

Bhairon Road: The traffic movement on Bhairon Road is currently halted due to the overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes and refrain from using this stretch until the situation is resolved.

In response to a ban on the entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in the city, numerous buses and trucks have been left stranded.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has started to recede today. The Delhi Flood Control Department has reported that as of 7 am today, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 208.44 meters. This marks a slight decrease from the water level of 208.66 meters recorded at 8 pm last night, which happened to be the highest level ever recorded.