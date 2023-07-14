Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks Army's help as Yamuna water keeps city's roads flooded

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amidst the persisting flood situation in Delhi, the Delhi government has reached out to the Indian Army for support. The city continues to face significant challenges due to extensive waterlogging and flooding caused by the increasing water level of the Yamuna River.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    The Delhi government has sought assistance from the Indian Army to address the ongoing flood situation in the city. Delhi continues to grapple with severe difficulties caused by extensive waterlogging and flooding due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Despite four days passing since the Yamuna breached the danger mark of 205.33 meters, areas like Rajghat, ITO, Shanti Van, Anguri Bagh, and others remain heavily waterlogged.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed concern over the situation, highlighting the flooding in ITO and its surroundings. He tweeted about directing the Chief Secretary to seek help from the Army/National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to urgently address the issue.

    Compounding the crisis, a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department near Indraprastha suffered damage, exacerbating the already dire circumstances. As a result, floodwaters even reached the Supreme Court located in the Tilak Marg area at the heart of the city. The compromised regulator allowed the Yamuna water to flow back towards the city areas.

    Saurabh Bharadwaj, a Delhi Cabinet Minister, stated that the government has prioritized the resolution of the regulator damage issue. Efforts were made throughout the night to repair the damaged regulator near the WHO building, but the breach still allowed Yamuna water to enter the city. The Chief Secretary has been instructed to address this matter urgently.

    Due to the overflow of drain water near the WHO Building, vehicular traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover has been prohibited. The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid this stretch.

    Meanwhile, sources informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to France, contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to receive an update on the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi. During their telephonic conversation, Shah provided the Prime Minister with a briefing on the current status, assuring him that the water level in the Yamuna River is expected to recede within the next 24 hours.

    Simultaneously, relief efforts have been diligently carried out in the flood-affected regions of Punjab and Haryana, where heavy rainfall has severely disrupted normal life, particularly in the worst-hit areas. With improving weather conditions over the past three days, authorities in both states have intensified their relief operations. The impact of the floods has been felt across 14 districts in Punjab and seven districts in Haryana.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
