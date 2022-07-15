Delhi Police ordered to relocate blacksmiths from Kanwar yatra routes as they 'eat non-veg'

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory suggesting that blacksmiths on the Kanwar yatra route should be relocated as they "eat non-vegetarian food and leave bones behind" due to lack of proper disposal system.

Due to a lack of an adequate disposal system, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory suggesting blacksmiths along the Kanwar yatra path be relocated since they "eat non-vegetarian food and leave bones behind."

According to an advisory issued by the Special Branch of Delhi Police to the district police, the blacksmiths either be "relocated" or that the routes for the Kanwar yatra, which is taking place after a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, be planned in such a manner that they do not get in the way.

Delhi police have also been instructed to keep a close watch on social media to catch any fraudulent posts that can trigger a law-and-order crisis. According to a senior police official, the blacksmiths consume meat and live on the sides of the road.

The Kanwar Yatris, who are on a religious pilgrimage, would have problems with this because there isn't an appropriate disposal mechanism in place, the officer claimed.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that sufficient security measures had been put in place before the yatra, which began on July 14. The extra security and traffic arrangements will be in place from July 14 to July 26 according to a statement made by the police on Tuesday.

The traffic of Kanwariyas is expected to increase after July 21, police added.

The Kanwariyas have special pathways that have been designated for them. They are being housed in 338 camps altogether. The police had advised drivers and other road users to obey traffic laws and use their designated lanes of travel.

To make the yatra safe and simple, the Delhi Police activated a passenger registration system last week. Through their mobile devices, yatra participants can register at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in.

Eight police officers and a local resident were hurt in April following clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti parade in the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood of northwest Delhi. During the conflicts, there were reports of stone-throwing, arson, and the burning of some vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)