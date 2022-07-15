Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police ordered to relocate blacksmiths from Kanwar yatra routes as they 'eat non-veg'

    The Delhi Police has issued an advisory suggesting that blacksmiths on the Kanwar yatra route should be relocated as they "eat non-vegetarian food and leave bones behind" due to lack of proper disposal system.

    Delhi Police ordered to relocate blacksmiths from Kanwar yatra routes as they 'eat non-veg' snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 7:32 PM IST

    Due to a lack of an adequate disposal system, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory suggesting blacksmiths along the Kanwar yatra path be relocated since they "eat non-vegetarian food and leave bones behind."

    According to an advisory issued by the Special Branch of Delhi Police to the district police, the blacksmiths either be "relocated" or that the routes for the Kanwar yatra, which is taking place after a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, be planned in such a manner that they do not get in the way.

    Delhi police have also been instructed to keep a close watch on social media to catch any fraudulent posts that can trigger a law-and-order crisis. According to a senior police official, the blacksmiths consume meat and live on the sides of the road.

    Also read: Kanwar Yatra 2022: Delhi police tighten traffic, security arrangements; check details of routes here

    The Kanwar Yatris, who are on a religious pilgrimage, would have problems with this because there isn't an appropriate disposal mechanism in place, the officer claimed.

    Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that sufficient security measures had been put in place before the yatra, which began on July 14. The extra security and traffic arrangements will be in place from July 14 to July 26 according to a statement made by the police on Tuesday.

    The traffic of Kanwariyas is expected to increase after July 21, police added.

    The Kanwariyas have special pathways that have been designated for them. They are being housed in 338 camps altogether. The police had advised drivers and other road users to obey traffic laws and use their designated lanes of travel.

    To make the yatra safe and simple, the Delhi Police activated a passenger registration system last week. Through their mobile devices, yatra participants can register at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in.

    Also Read: Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's everything you need to know about history, dates and route of the yatra

    Eight police officers and a local resident were hurt in April following clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti parade in the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood of northwest Delhi. During the conflicts, there were reports of stone-throwing, arson, and the burning of some vehicles.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre likely to introduce bill in Parliament to regulate digital media Reports gcw

    Centre likely to introduce bill in Parliament to regulate digital media: Reports

    BJP targets ex-VP Hamid Ansari, claims he had links with 'ISI spy'

    BJP targets ex-VP Hamid Ansari, claims he had links with 'ISI spy'

    16 year old Delhi girl gangraped in moving car in Vasant Vihar gcw

    16-year-old Delhi girl gangraped in moving car in Vasant Vihar

    Why cant Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am asks Justice Lalit gcw

    Why can't Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am: Justice Lalit

    CAATSA waiver: Why the US can't see India as an adversary now

    CAATSA waiver: Why the US can't see India as an adversary now

    Recent Stories

    Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda Sara Ali Khan Jhanvi Kapoor drop hints drb

    Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor drop hints

    AP TET 2022: Registration process ends on July 15 for August exam - adt

    AP TET 2022: Registration process ends on July 15 for August exam; know exam pattern, syllabus here

    football Fans fume over BBC gaffe showing photo of Chelsea Raheem Sterling in premier league rape case report snt

    Fans fume over BBC gaffe showing photo of Chelsea's Sterling in EPL rape case report

    Amazon Prime Day 2022: Know about various deals on smartphones, accessories and others - adt

    Amazon Prime Day 2022: Know about various deals on smartphones, accessories and others

    Babar Azam reveals reason behind tweeting message to out-of-form Virat Kohli snt

    Babar Azam reveals reason behind tweeting message to out-of-form Virat Kohli

    Recent Videos

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon