Kanwar Yatra 2022: Delhi police tighten traffic, security arrangements; check details of routes here

With 15-20 lakh pilgrims expected to participate in the Kanwar Yatra this year from July 14 to July 26, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to separate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users to ensure the general public and devotees are less disturbed.

One thousand nine hundred twenty-five police officers and more than 56 cranes and motorcycles are deployed on major roads and stretch where pilgrims will pass.

The Kanwariyas will enter the East District through the Maharajpur and Gazipur checkpoints before departing for their destinations. East Delhi will serve as a transit point for kanwariyas from various states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, and others.

Many Kanwariyas arrive in Delhi and some travel to Haryana and Rajasthan via the Delhi borders.

Know the route of pilgrims carrying Kanwar's:

1) Apsara Border, Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur 'T'-Point, ISBT Flyover, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, NH-8, and Haryana exit from Rajokri Border

2) Bhopura Border, Wazirabad Road, Wazirabad Bridge, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, NH-1 and exit from Singhu Border or Madhuban Chowk for Haryana, Peeragarhi and exit from Tikri Border

3) Road number 56, Maharajpur Border, Ghazipur Border, NH24, Ring Road, Mathura Road, and exit from Badarpur Border for Haryana.

4) Border with Bhopura, Wazirabad Road, Loni Flyover, Gokulpuri 'T' Point, 66 Foota Road, Seelampur 'T'Point, NH 1 and further towards the new ISBT Bridge

5) Kalindi Kunj, Mathura Road, Badarpur Border; Kalindi Kunj, Mathura Road, Modi Mill, Maa Anand Mai Marg, MB Road; Vande Matram Marg, Upper Ridge Road New Delhi; New Rohtak Road (from Kamal'T'Point to Tikri Border); and Najafgarh Road are the other routes (from Zakhira to Najafgarh).

The Kanwarias movement is seen in smaller numbers in various locations throughout Delhi.

Know about the traffic diversions:

1) According to the police, heavy transport vehicles will be diverted from Mohan Nagar to NH-24, and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopra and/or GT Road via Apsara Border.

2) Except for city buses, heavy commercial transport vehicles coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight to NH-24 and will not be permitted to travel on Wazirabad Road or GT Road towards Shahdara.

Know about the congestion/obstruction on a few routes:

1) According to the police, heavy traffic congestion occurs due to the Kanwaria movement and the establishment of Kanwariya Camps along roadsides.

3) Congestion on Rani Jhansi Road between Baraf Khana Chowk and Fire Station Boulevard Road, and at Azad Market Chowk, Gokalpuri Flyover, 66 Foota Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur 'T'-Point, and Mathura Road.

4) The traffic on NH-8 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station to the Rajokri Border is congested.

5) Due to the diversion of vehicular traffic bound for Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur by UP Police, there will also be congestion on NH - 24.

Police advised Kanwar camp organisers to obtain prior permission from the competent authority to establish the 'Kanwarias Camp' and to ensure that their camp does not obstruct the free flow of traffic on the main carriageway.

Sixteen Kanwariya camps are being established in the East district. Police officers have also been instructed to ensure proper barricading, lighting, and fire safety measures and to keep a register of each Kanwariya's entry and exit.

"In cooperation with the local government, CCTVs are also being installed in the camps. In addition to that, all anti-terrorism procedures have been implemented. All 16 camps will regularly undergo anti-sabotage inspections, and morchas and machans are being established in this regard. On the route and at the camps, Quick Response Teams and MPVs have been placed in sensitive areas," police reported.

Meetings have also been held in both districts with members of Aman Committees, religious leaders, and respectable locals to preserve communal harmony in the area during Kanwar Yatra.

The police have reported that many followers of Lord Shiva will travel on the "Kanwar Yatra" from Gaumukh, Gangotri Dham, Rishikesh, and Haridwar.

