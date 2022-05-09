Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police books Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son for rape

    The victim has alleged that she was raped multiple times between January last year till April 2022. 

    Delhi Police book Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son for rape
    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 9:13 AM IST

    The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Rajasthan cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit at the Sadar Bazar police station in connection with a rape case. 

    A zero FIR was filed in North Delhi by the 24-year-old girl. She has accused the minister's son of rape and causing hurt by intoxicating drugs, causing miscarriage and abduction.

    The victim alleged that she first came in contact with Rohit in January last year. They met through Facebook and became friends. The victim has alleged that she was raped multiple times between January last year till April 2022. 

    Recalling an instance, the victim alleged that she had come to Delhi with Rohit in September last year. She claimed that Rohit had booked a hotel room in the national capital where he allegedly assaulted her. 

    The victim claims that she was assaulted multiple times. She alleged that he had promised to marry her, but later threatened her with dire consequences and leaked some objectionable videos and photos if she went to the police.

    The victim further alleged that Rohit misused the position of his father and threatened her multiple times against disclosing his actions to anyone. According to reports, he also allegedly made her sign an affidavit which stated that whatever she was doing was of her own will and that she would not take any legal action against him if the situation arises.

    The Delhi Police filed the FIR as the incident in September was reported by the victim, but the investigation of the case has been transferred to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. 

    Who is Rohit Joshi?

    Rohit is the son of Mahesh Joshi, who is counted among the powerful ministers of Rajasthan considering his proximity to Chief Minister CM Ashok Gehlot.

    Rohit is active in Congress and he is also a Pradesh Congress Committee member. Besides this, Rohit has often been spotted at several public functions with his father. 

    Rohit is already married and has a daughter. 

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 9:16 AM IST
