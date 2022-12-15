Delhi murder: Bones from Mehrauli forest belong to Shraddha; DNA matches her father's

Delhi Police have finally got some major material evidence in the murder case of Shraddha Walker — a DNA test has confirmed that the bones that alleged killer Aaftab Poonawala led the cops to, in a jungle in Delhi's Mehrauli area, are indeed hers.

The DNA of Shraddha Walker's father has matched with the dismembered bones, which were retrieved from South Delhi's Mehrauli forest area, Central Forensic Science Laboratory report has confirmed. Additionally, a thorough report of Aaftab's polygraph examination was given to Delhi Police. The test report — carried out using DNA samples from her father — came in on Thursday, over a month after her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala was arrested for having killer her in May.

Following approval from a Delhi court, Aaftab also took many sessions of a polygraph test and a narco analysis test. Aaftab admitted to murdering Shraddha Walkar during the polygraph test, according to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) authorities, and claimed he was not guilty of the crime.

Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walker's live-in boyfriend, strangled her before chopping up her corpse into 35 pieces, keeping them in a refrigerator, and scattering them over the Mehrauli woodland region of South Delhi for many days.

On May 18, at a rented apartment in Mehrauli, Delhi, Walker is said to have been killed by her boyfriend Poonawala. The body was then cut into 35 parts, which he then placed in a refrigerator. He scattered the body's parts over Delhi and other cities, one at a time.

The body's pieces have proven to be tough for the authorities to find. They only managed to find 13 pieces after many days of questioning, including some of her jaw. They thought Poonwala had lied to them. The couple had met on a dating app and police have learnt that even after killing her, Poonawala's profile on the app was active and was still chatting with several women.

