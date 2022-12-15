Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi murder: Bones from Mehrauli forest belong to Shraddha; DNA matches her father's

    Delhi Police have finally got some major material evidence in the murder case of Shraddha Walker — a DNA test has confirmed that the bones that alleged killer Aaftab Poonawala led the cops to, in a jungle in Delhi's Mehrauli area, are indeed hers.

    Delhi murder Bones from Mehrauli forest belong to Shraddha DNA matches her father gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    The DNA of Shraddha Walker's father has matched with the dismembered bones, which were retrieved from South Delhi's Mehrauli forest area, Central Forensic Science Laboratory report has confirmed. Additionally, a thorough report of Aaftab's polygraph examination was given to Delhi Police. The test report — carried out using DNA samples from her father — came in on Thursday, over a month after her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala was arrested for having killer her in May.

    Following approval from a Delhi court, Aaftab also took many sessions of a polygraph test and a narco analysis test. Aaftab admitted to murdering Shraddha Walkar during the polygraph test, according to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) authorities, and claimed he was not guilty of the crime.

    Also Read | Cyrus Mistry death case: Anahita Pandole had a history of over-speeding, says police

    Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walker's live-in boyfriend, strangled her before chopping up her corpse into 35 pieces, keeping them in a refrigerator, and scattering them over the Mehrauli woodland region of South Delhi for many days.

    On May 18, at a rented apartment in Mehrauli, Delhi, Walker is said to have been killed by her boyfriend Poonawala. The body was then cut into 35 parts, which he then placed in a refrigerator. He scattered the body's parts over Delhi and other cities, one at a time.

    Also Read | 'If you drink, you'll die': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths

    The body's pieces have proven to be tough for the authorities to find. They only managed to find 13 pieces after many days of questioning, including some of her jaw. They thought Poonwala had lied to them.  The couple had met on a dating app and police have learnt that even after killing her, Poonawala's profile on the app was active and was still chatting with several women. 

    Also Read | 'Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs': Remark of PM Modi's minister sparks controversy

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyrus Mistry death case: Anahita Pandole had a history of over-speeding, says police AJR

    Cyrus Mistry death case: Anahita Pandole had a history of over-speeding, says police

    If you drink, you'll die: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths - adt

    'If you drink, you'll die': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths

    Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs Remark of PM Modi minister sparks controversy AJR

    'Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs': Remark of PM Modi's minister sparks controversy

    G20 under India can make significant progress in debt relief, cryptocurrency, climate finance: IMF Gita Gopinath - adt

    G20 under India can make significant progress in debt relief, cryptocurrency, climate finance: Gita Gopinath

    India hits back at Pakistan over Kashmir issue at United Nations Top quotes gcw

    India hits back at Pakistan over Kashmir issue at UN | Top quotes

    Recent Stories

    Cyrus Mistry death case: Anahita Pandole had a history of over-speeding, says police AJR

    Cyrus Mistry death case: Anahita Pandole had a history of over-speeding, says police

    To Santa 8 year old asks money for mum and dad in a heart breaking letter post goes viral check out gcw

    'To, Santa...' 8-yr-old girl asks ‘money for mum and dad’ in a heart-breaking letter; Check out

    pro wrestling WWE: Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

    WWE: Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

    If you drink, you'll die: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths - adt

    'If you drink, you'll die': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths

    Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs Remark of PM Modi minister sparks controversy AJR

    'Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs': Remark of PM Modi's minister sparks controversy

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon