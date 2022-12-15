Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs': Remark of PM Modi's minister sparks controversy

    It can be seen that Kaushal Kishore has often raised his voice against drug addiction. Looking at his Twitter handle, it shows that he always keeps making people aware of drugs. He had also appealed to the people to give up drugs.

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

    Union minister Kaushal Kishore has courted controversy by saying that former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru used to "take drugs and smoke cigarettes". Kishore, who is Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, went on to say that Mahatma Gandhi's son also used to take drugs.

    Kaushal Kishore made the controversial remarks at a de-addiction awareness programme in Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Wednesday (December 14).

    In a video posted by news agency ANI, the Union minister said, "Jawaharlal Nehru ji used to take drugs, used to smoke cigarettes and a son of Mahatma Gandhi ji used to take drugs. If you read and see then you will know."

    "Our entire country is under the grip of drug menace. I urge media persons to make people aware of the disadvantages of taking drugs and create fear among them against taking drugs by informing them about the deaths and other mental, physical problems caused due to drugs. If this happens, sale of drugs will be stopped the way sale of poison is stopped," he added.

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that Kaushal Kishore has often raised his voice against drug addiction. Looking at his Twitter handle, it shows that he always keeps making people aware of drugs. He had also appealed to the people to give up drugs.

    "I myself became an MP, even after my wife became an MLA, I could not save my son's life from drug addiction, but I want that now no mother and father should lose their child due to drugs. No woman should become a widow because of intoxication, no child should be fatherless because of intoxication," Kishore said in a tweet.

    In another tweet, he said, "No sister should lose her brother due to drugs and no family member should die due to drugs, so I want to do the whole thing through Nasha Mukt Samaj Andolan Abhiyan. I want to create a drug-free India by making the country aware. Those who are with me in this movement, comment and write your mobile number."

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
