Cyrus Mistry death case: Anahita Pandole had a history of over-speeding, says police

The police official said that during the probe, it was found that the car was involved in violation of various traffic-related norms in the past.

A police official on Thursday (December 15) revealed that Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was booked on the charge of rash driving that resulted into the death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry, has a history of traffic rules violation and was issued challans for over-speeding on several occasions since 2020.

The Palghar police, who are investigating the Mistry car accident case, have found this during their investigation. Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jehangir Pandole were killed after the Mercedes-Benz car hit the railing of the Surya river bridge in Palghar district on September 4 this year.

Also read: 'If you drink, you'll die': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths

Dr Anahita, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries in the accident. All of them were returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

The police official said that during the probe, it was found that the car was involved in violation of various traffic-related norms in the past.

Speaking to reporters, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said, "There were at least seven instances in which Dr Anahita was found behind the wheel and over-speeding, which was captured on speed cameras." These instances were from 2020 till the day of the accident in September 2022, he said, adding the e-challans against her will now be made part of the charge-sheet, he said.

Also read: 'Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs': Remark of PM Modi's minister sparks controversy

"Those challans were issued for over-speeding involving the same car that was involved in the Palghar accident," he said. The car was registered in the name of JM Financials and was used by Anahita Pandole, the official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A) (causing death by rash and negligent act), 279 (rash driving on a public road) and 337 (causing death by act endangering life and personal safety of others) besides the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Kasa police station.

(With inputs from PTI)