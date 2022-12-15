Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyrus Mistry death case: Anahita Pandole had a history of over-speeding, says police

    The police official said that during the probe, it was found that the car was involved in violation of various traffic-related norms in the past.

    Cyrus Mistry death case: Anahita Pandole had a history of over-speeding, says police AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    A police official on Thursday (December 15) revealed that Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was booked on the charge of rash driving that resulted into the death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry, has a history of traffic rules violation and was issued challans for over-speeding on several occasions since 2020.

    The Palghar police, who are investigating the Mistry car accident case, have found this during their investigation. Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jehangir Pandole were killed after the Mercedes-Benz car hit the railing of the Surya river bridge in Palghar district on September 4 this year.

    Also read: 'If you drink, you'll die': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths

    Dr Anahita, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries in the accident. All of them were returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

    The police official said that during the probe, it was found that the car was involved in violation of various traffic-related norms in the past.

    Speaking to reporters, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said, "There were at least seven instances in which Dr Anahita was found behind the wheel and over-speeding, which was captured on speed cameras." These instances were from 2020 till the day of the accident in September 2022, he said, adding the e-challans against her will now be made part of the charge-sheet, he said.

    Also read: 'Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs': Remark of PM Modi's minister sparks controversy

    "Those challans were issued for over-speeding involving the same car that was involved in the Palghar accident," he said. The car was registered in the name of JM Financials and was used by Anahita Pandole, the official said.

    A case under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A) (causing death by rash and negligent act), 279 (rash driving on a public road) and 337 (causing death by act endangering life and personal safety of others) besides the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Kasa police station.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    If you drink, you'll die: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths - adt

    'If you drink, you'll die': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths

    Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs Remark of PM Modi minister sparks controversy AJR

    'Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs': Remark of PM Modi's minister sparks controversy

    G20 under India can make significant progress in debt relief, cryptocurrency, climate finance: IMF Gita Gopinath - adt

    G20 under India can make significant progress in debt relief, cryptocurrency, climate finance: Gita Gopinath

    India hits back at Pakistan over Kashmir issue at United Nations Top quotes gcw

    India hits back at Pakistan over Kashmir issue at UN | Top quotes

    Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS of suppressing women claims they have no female members gcw

    Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS of suppressing women, claims 'they have no female members'

    Recent Stories

    To Santa 8 year old asks money for mum and dad in a heart breaking letter post goes viral check out gcw

    'To, Santa...' 8-yr-old girl asks ‘money for mum and dad’ in a heart-breaking letter; Check out

    pro wrestling WWE: Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

    WWE: Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

    If you drink, you'll die: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths - adt

    'If you drink, you'll die': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths

    Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs Remark of PM Modi minister sparks controversy AJR

    'Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs': Remark of PM Modi's minister sparks controversy

    iQOO CEO hints at entering foldable smartphone market not to indulge in laptops tablets Report gcw

    iQOO CEO hints at entering foldable smartphone market; not to indulge in laptops, tablets: Report

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon