Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav called for Ayurveda Day 2026 to become a people's movement, focusing on preventive healthcare, research, and community wellbeing. He said the campaign should connect India's heritage with future health needs.

Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, on Monday said that Ayurveda Day 2026 should go beyond being a government programme and evolve into a people’s movement and a national health communication campaign.

Addressing the Curtain Raiser Press Conference for the 11th Ayurveda Day at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, Jadhav highlighted that the world is increasingly looking towards preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles, nutrition, wellness and holistic health, areas where India has a rich tradition and experience, a press release from the Chief Minister’s office said.

A Vision for Future Healthcare

He emphasised that Ayurveda Day is not merely an occasion to celebrate India’s heritage but an opportunity to connect this heritage with the health requirements of the future. In line with the vision of Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jadhav highlighted the need for a healthcare approach where health goes beyond treatment of disease and encompasses healthy habits, appropriate diet and daily routines, mental balance and harmony with nature, the press release said.

The release added that Jadhav outlined three important areas that will guide this year’s Ayurveda Day campaign: “Integrative Healthcare for Better Health Outcomes", with a focus on leveraging the expertise and strengths of different systems of medicine for better health outcomes; “Evidence, Research and Innovation in Ayurveda", emphasising research, evidence and innovation as essential pillars for the wider global acceptance and future development of Ayurveda; and “Ayurveda for Community Wellbeing and Sustainable Living", highlighting the role of Ayurveda in promoting the wellbeing of individuals, families and communities while encouraging sustainable living.

Role of Media in Promoting Ayurveda

Jadhav emphasised the important role of the media in disseminating accurate, evidence-based and simple information on Ayurveda to the public. He noted that while Ayurveda enjoys widespread acceptance, it is important to address misconceptions and ensure that citizens have access to reliable information. He called upon the media to support the campaign and take the message of Ayurveda to homes, schools and colleges, young people including Gen Z, and rural and urban communities, the press release said.

Calling for a stronger connection between India’s traditional knowledge and contemporary healthcare needs, Jadhav said that the campaign should seek to connect tradition with knowledge, knowledge with evidence, evidence with innovation, and innovation with public welfare.

Key Features and Initiatives for Ayurveda Day 2026

Sanjeev Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, highlighted the key features of Ayurveda Day 2026, which will focus on evidence-based Ayurveda, research and innovation, integrated healthcare, community wellbeing, and sustainable living. He also outlined the major programmes planned for the occasion, including the National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards 2026, along with key initiatives such as new programmes at NIA Jaipur, safety dossiers on medicinal plants, Standard Treatment Guidelines for skin diseases, a report on the Ayush Services Sector, and Ayush Vision 2030, besides the exchange of MoUs and other activities, the press release noted.

The Curtain Raiser programme was also attended by Alarmelmangai D., Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Satyajit Paul, DDG, Ministry of Ayush; Dhirendra Ojha, Principal DG, PIB; senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi, National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY); and representatives of the media, among others.

Main Celebrations in Nagpur

The release said that the event marked the commencement of the nationwide campaign leading up to Ayurveda Day. The main Ayurveda Day celebrations will be held on 23 September 2026 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with “Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow” as its theme, reflecting the vision of connecting India’s rich Ayurvedic heritage with the evolving healthcare needs of the future.

The Ministry of Ayush has called upon all stakeholders, including the media, Ayurveda practitioners, researchers, institutions and citizens, to actively participate in the nationwide campaign for the 11th Ayurveda Day 2026. (ANI)

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