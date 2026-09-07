Telangana CM Revanth Reddy exhorted Communist parties to join Congress against the BJP-led Centre. He accused the BJP of 'vote theft' by deleting anti-BJP votes of SCs, STs, and minorities and called for a united front to defeat PM Modi.

CM Reddy Alleges BJP 'Vote Theft', Calls for Unity

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has exhorted Communist parties to join hands with the Congress in the fight to remove the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking at a memorial meeting of Comrade Sarampalli Malla Reddy here on Monday, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP has adopted new tactics to win the election as it failed to win the trust of the people in a democratic manner.

“Anti-BJP votes were being deleted under the guise of 'SIR'. SCs, STs, minorities were the main target in the deletion of the votes,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of replicating the West Bengal strategy in Telangana “by systematically removing anti-BJP votes in every polling booth”.

According to a release, he alleged that BJP was conspiring to delete one crore votes in Telangana and that private agencies were also engaged to conduct surveys.

Continuing his “vote theft” allegations, Revanth Reddy called PM Modi the most “dangerous person” for the country, the release said.

The Chief minister alleged that BJP was using the Election Commission to execute its political agenda and accused the BRS of maintaining silence on vote theft in the SIR.

Appeal to Communists and Shared History

Appealing to the Communist parties to support the Congress fight against “vote theft”, the Chief Minister asserted that PM Modi's defeat will be a victory of the Communists, who should also safeguard the voting rights of the poor.

“We should be united and fight against PM Modi in the country,” the Chief Minister said, and noted that the Communists have long been fighting for the rights of the poor and that the ‘Red Flag’ gives the poor a sense of reassurance and confidence.

Congress' Pro-Poor Legislation

Reddy highlighted the enactment of various laws for the welfare of the poor by the Congress.

He said the Congress addressed every issue raised by the Communists and fought for the rights of the landless poor to receive minimum wages.

He said Congress-led government enacted the Minimum Wages Act, the Left parties have fought for the principle of "land to the tiller" and the Congress government distributed 24.56 lakh acres of assigned land.

He said 10 lakh acres are currently owned by Adivasis and this represents the Congress party's solution to the struggles waged by Communists.

The Congress enacted the Food Security Act and MGNREGA, he said.

Tribute to Comrade Sarampalli Malla Reddy

The Chief Minister remembered the services rendered by Sarampalli Malla Reddy who rose from a remote area to the national stage and dedicated his life to the cause of farmers.

Malla Reddy’s death is an irreparable loss to the farming community, the Chief Minister said, adding that the late leader was also unparalleled in his understanding of issues and lauded his cultured, articulate manner of raising them.

" Our government will strive to address farmers' issues by keeping in mind the books Malla Reddy wrote and the points he raised,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government would also take a decision on developing a memorial for Malla Reddy. (ANI)