A viral video from Jaipur shows a man assaulting his elderly father inside their home in Maruti Colony, Sanganer. Police said the incident took place around 15 days ago and that a case had already been registered following the victim's complaint. The footage has reignited public attention, with many demanding strict action.

A shocking video from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has gone viral after showing a man allegedly beating his elderly father inside their home. The incident reportedly took place in Maruti Colony under the Sanganer police station area and has triggered widespread anger on social media. The video shows the accused repeatedly slapping and punching his father, leaving the elderly man with serious injuries to his face and head. During the assault, the victim collapses to the floor while bleeding.

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Family Pleas Go Unheard

Even after his father fell to the ground, the accused allegedly continued the attack. The video shows him dragging the injured man into a room before shutting the door. Family members can be heard pleading with him to stop and open the door, but he allegedly ignored their requests and continued the assault inside.

The disturbing footage has left many people shocked and raised fresh concerns over violence against elderly family members.

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Police Say Case Was Already Registered

According to Jaipur Police, the incident happened around 15 days ago. Soon after the alleged assault, the elderly victim lodged a complaint, following which police registered a case and started an investigation.

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The matter has now returned to public attention after the video surfaced online. Police said they are examining the viral footage as part of the ongoing investigation and are verifying all the facts.

Neighbours Speak About Family Disputes

People living in the area told police that disagreements between the father and son had taken place in the past. However, they said this was the first time the situation had reportedly turned so violent, according to Times Now report.

Investigators are continuing to collect evidence and have not yet shared further details about the motive behind the alleged assault.

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Social Media Demands Strict Action

The viral video has sparked strong reactions online. Many users condemned the accused, saying no disagreement could ever justify attacking an elderly parent. Others questioned why family members were unable to stop the assault and called for stronger protection for senior citizens facing abuse at home.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and further action will be taken based on the evidence gathered during the probe.