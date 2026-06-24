'He Never Fought With Anyone': Family Seeks Justice After Mumbai Local Train Stabbing
A 22-year-old salesman, Mayank Ramesh Lohar, was stabbed to death inside a Mumbai local train after argument over keeping train door closed during heavy rain. His grieving family says he never fought with anyone and has questioned passenger safety.
Family in shock after young salesman is stabbed to death
A routine journey home turned into a tragedy for a 22-year-old salesman after he was allegedly stabbed to death inside a Mumbai local train following a brief argument over closing the train door during heavy rain. The incident has left his family devastated and has once again raised concerns over passenger safety on the city's busy suburban railway network.
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#Mumbai local train murder case solved, accused Roshan Suvarna arrested; he was fleeing to #UttarPradesh! Mumbai: Police have achieved a major breakthrough in the sensational murder case on a local train. The #Borivali GRP has finally arrested the accused, who was on the run… https://t.co/hWscyKKbFapic.twitter.com/IRKNmGWFTD
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A dispute over closing the door of a Mumbai local train during heavy rain turned deadly late Monday night when a 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow commuter inside a first-class coach, police said. The incident took place aboard the… pic.twitter.com/IvoqwTm32V
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The victim, Mayank Ramesh Lohar, was a resident of Virar and worked as a salesman at a Westside store in Andheri. He travelled between Andheri and Virar by local train every day.
'My brother never argued with anyone'
Speaking after the incident, Mayank's sister said the family is unable to understand why he became the target of such a violent attack.
"My brother never spoke to strangers. He never stood at the train door and never got into fights with anyone. Even then, someone killed him," she told Aaj Tak.
Mumbai local turns into murder scene, None Came To Save Him
📍 Mumbai
Ramesh lohar (22) stabbed to death by accused Roshan Suvarna (30) in the first-class coach of a Churchgate Nalasopara fast local, after a dispute over a seat and shutting the door during heavy rain
— killer… pic.twitter.com/fFYTpHxiMW
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The grieving family also questioned how passengers are able to carry weapons inside trains. They said it is frightening that a small argument can end with someone losing their life.
Argument reportedly started over train door
According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), both Mayank and the accused boarded the Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local from Andheri on Monday night and were travelling in the first-class coach.
As heavy rain lashed Mumbai, Mayank reportedly requested another passenger to keep the train door closed. The request soon turned into an argument. Police said the dispute became violent when the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Mayank in the stomach.
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The injured youth collapsed inside the coach while other passengers looked on in shock.
Accused escaped before Borivali station
Police said the accused managed to flee before the train reached Borivali station. It is believed he jumped off the train shortly before it arrived at Platform 6 at around 11 pm.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Government Railway Police officers and medical staff rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.
Mumbai Train Stabbing: Salesman Killed Over Door Dispute in Heavy Rain
Ramesh lohar (22) stabbed to death by accused Roshan Suvarna (30) in the first-class coach of a Churchgate Nalasopara fast local pic.twitter.com/IE00LJ81zH
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Mayank was immediately taken for medical treatment, but doctors declared him dead at 11:22 pm. His body was later sent to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for legal formalities and post-mortem examination.
Police begin murder investigation
Borivali GRP has registered a murder case and launched a search for the accused.
Investigators have collected CCTV footage from railway stations and the train route. They are also questioning eyewitnesses who were travelling in the coach to establish the exact sequence of events.
Police believe the stabbing happened after the disagreement over keeping the train door closed during the rain. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspect.
Questions over commuter safety
The incident has shocked regular Mumbai local train passengers, who depend on the railway network every day. While the investigation continues, Mayank's family says they only want justice and hope such a tragedy does not happen to another family.
The case has also renewed concerns over security inside crowded local trains and the ease with which dangerous weapons can be carried during daily travel.
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