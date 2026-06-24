A routine journey home turned into a tragedy for a 22-year-old salesman after he was allegedly stabbed to death inside a Mumbai local train following a brief argument over closing the train door during heavy rain. The incident has left his family devastated and has once again raised concerns over passenger safety on the city's busy suburban railway network.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

#Mumbai local train murder case solved, accused Roshan Suvarna arrested; he was fleeing to #UttarPradesh! Mumbai: Police have achieved a major breakthrough in the sensational murder case on a local train. The #Borivali GRP has finally arrested the accused, who was on the run… https://t.co/hWscyKKbFapic.twitter.com/IRKNmGWFTD — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 24, 2026

A dispute over closing the door of a Mumbai local train during heavy rain turned deadly late Monday night when a 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow commuter inside a first-class coach, police said. The incident took place aboard the… pic.twitter.com/IvoqwTm32V — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 24, 2026

Patna's New AC Lounges Give Delivery Workers a Cool Place to Rest During Summer Heat

The victim, Mayank Ramesh Lohar, was a resident of Virar and worked as a salesman at a Westside store in Andheri. He travelled between Andheri and Virar by local train every day.