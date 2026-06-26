Delhi Police's 'Operation Kavach 14.0,' a 48-hour mega enforcement drive, saw 4,035 raids across the city, leading to the arrest of hundreds, including 255 narco-offenders, and the seizure of narcotics, illegal weapons, and illicit liquor.

In one of the largest coordinated law enforcement actions in the national capital, the Delhi Police successfully conducted 'Operation Kavach 14.0,' a 48-hour mega enforcement drive, from June 22 to June 24 aimed at dismantling drug syndicates and organised crime modules. According to an official statement released by the Delhi Police, the operation, which spanned across all 15 districts of Delhi, involved 4,035 simultaneous raids, leading to the arrest of hundreds of offenders and the seizure of a significant cache of narcotics and illegal weapons.

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Crackdown on Drug Menace

According to official data released by the Delhi Police, the crackdown focused heavily on the drug menace. In 212 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 255 narco-offenders were taken into custody. The police seized over 237 kg of Ganja, 5.1 kg of high-quality OG Ganja, 1.09 kg of Heroin, and quantities of Cocaine, MDMA, and Methamphetamine. Additionally, Rs 23.27 lakh in "drug money" was recovered during the raids.

Illegal Arms, Bootlegging, and Other Crimes Targeted

Beyond narcotics, the operation targeted illegal arms and bootlegging. A total of 329 individuals were arrested in 315 cases under the Arms Act. The police also arrested 405 bootleggers and seized 53,448 quarters of illicit liquor. The 48-hour blitz also saw a major crackdown on local gambling hubs and street crime. Around 600 gamblers were arrested with a recovery of Rs 7.16 lakh. Furthermore, the police successfully tracked down and arrested 49 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 55 auto-lifters. In a proactive move to maintain law and order, the Delhi Police also made 1,900 preventive arrests during the drive to deter potential criminal activities.

Background of 'Operation Kavach'

According to the release, to tackle the menace on all fronts, a joint, sweeping operation (OPERATION KAVACH) was launched across Delhi in May 2023 to identify and apprehend individuals involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics.

During this operation, it was decided to target both street-level peddlers and high-level traffickers/smugglers, and to use both Top-to-Bottom and Bottom-to-Top approaches to effectively counter drug trafficking by unearthing all forward/backward linkages. Till now, a total of 14 operations under 'Kavach' have been conducted, and during these operations, a significant quantity of drugs has been seized, with the arrest of many drug offenders. (ANI)