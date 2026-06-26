A Muharram procession was taken out peacefully in Budgam on Ashura amid tight security. Officials said full administrative and security arrangements were in place, with multi-layer security including Quick Response Teams deployed for safety.

A Muharram procession was taken out in Budgam on Friday on the occasion of Ashura, the tenth day of the Islamic month, amid tight security arrangements.

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Elaborate Arrangements Ensure Peaceful Procession

Officials said that the procession is being conducted peacefully with full administrative and security arrangements in place across the district, where several processions are taking place. Budgam Deputy Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said that coordination has been done with local stakeholders, and all departments are on the ground to ensure smooth conduct of the events. Speaking to ANI, DC Khan said, "Everything is proceeding peacefully. All necessary administrative and security arrangements have been put in place. The SP is also here. Since a significant number of large processions, around 196 in total, take place across various locations in Budgam, all required arrangements have been made in consultation and coordination with the local community and stakeholders. Personnel from various departments are also on the ground, striving to ensure everything goes smoothly and peacefully."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam Hariprasad KK said that multi-layer security arrangements, including Quick Response Teams and emergency response vehicles, were deployed to ensure safety and maintain law and order. "We began preparations for the arrangements, including holding coordination meetings with all relevant stakeholder departments at the district and local levels, about two months ago. Every department has completed its assigned tasks, particularly regarding security. We have implemented a multi-tier security arrangement here. Numerous Quick Response Teams and '112' emergency response vehicles are patrolling the area," SSP Hariprasad said.

Processions Held Across Jammu and Kashmir

Muharram processions were also held in several other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) VK Birdi said that the district police have made multi-level arrangements and traffic is being regulated so that normal movement in the city is not affected. He added that organisers have also deployed volunteers to help manage the processions and ensure they follow their designated routes in an orderly manner. "...The district police in Srinagar have made arrangements at multiple levels. Traffic is also being regulated to ensure that the rest of the city remains unaffected and vehicular movement continues smoothly. Whenever we hold such events, the organisers provide their own volunteers to ensure that these processions move properly and seamlessly along their designated routes," IGP Birdi told ANI.

Significance of Muharram and Ashura

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on the 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq. The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which, to Shia Muslims, is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast on this day.

This event, marked by solemnity, saw participants paying respects to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala as the procession moved through routes in the city. The participants pounded their chests in a display of their sorrow and mourning. (ANI)