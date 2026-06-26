A high-level security meeting was held in Katra, J&K, to review and bolster security for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra. Chaired by DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, it focused on preparedness for SANJY 2026 and a rise in pilgrim numbers.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, on Friday, chaired a high-level joint security review meeting at Katra to assess and strengthen security and operational preparedness for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra ahead of SANJY 2026 and the anticipated surge in pilgrim footfall. The meeting was attended by SSP Reasi, SP Katra, SDPO Katra, DySP Bhawan and senior officers from the Army, CRPF, Intelligence Bureau, CID, Railways, Traffic Police and representatives of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

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Security Grid and Deployment Review

SSP Reasi presented a comprehensive security grid and a detailed briefing on the security arrangements in Katra town, the Yatra route and the Holy Shrine. A thorough review was undertaken of all security measures in place, including deployment en route, CCTV surveillance mechanisms, emergency response systems and coordination among stakeholder agencies.

Enhanced Vigil and Patrols

Special emphasis was laid on the security of hilly terrains, high ridges and vulnerable locations surrounding Katra town, the Yatra track and the Holy Shrine. The DIG directed intensified monitoring and strategic deployment of personnel at dominating heights and sensitive points to ensure effective area domination and prevent any security breach. The deployment matrix along the entire route from Katra to Bhawan was also reviewed to ensure adequate coverage and a secure passage for pilgrims.

Reiterating that the safety and security of devotees remained the highest priority, the DIG issued directions for the establishment of random checkpoints and intensified vehicle checking operations. He further stressed round-the-clock joint long-range patrols by the J&K Police and CRPF, enhanced foot patrolling, regular area domination exercises, activation of Village Defence Guards and continuous surveillance of vulnerable areas.

Crowd Management and Pilgrim Facilitation

The meeting also focused on crowd management measures to facilitate the orderly movement of pilgrims and prevent untoward incidents, including sabotage attempts, stampedes or other emergencies. The DIG directed all concerned agencies to ensure the availability of adequate manpower, emergency response teams, communication systems, medical assistance and other essential arrangements for the safe movement of pilgrims en route to the Holy Shrine. Regular inspections and verification of hotels, lodges, guest houses, homestays and other accommodation facilities were also emphasised.

Inter-Agency Coordination Stressed

The DIG underscored the importance of seamless inter-agency coordination, intelligence sharing and swift response mechanisms to effectively address any emerging challenges. The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all participating agencies to ensure a secure, peaceful and devotee-friendly environment for pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. (ANI)