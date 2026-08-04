DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin sparked a major controversy with an alleged double-entendre remark about actor Trisha Krishnan during a speech on the Cauvery water issue. The comment, made while criticizing the Chief Minister, was widely condemned as vulgar.

A political speech by DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has snowballed into a major controversy after an alleged remark involving actor Trisha Krishnan during a protest over the Cauvery water dispute drew widespread criticism. The controversy has since led to an FIR, protests by the ruling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), legal action and Udhayanidhi's arrest by Chennai Police.

The row began during a protest meeting in Thanjavur, where supporters reportedly raised slogans mentioning Trisha's name while Udhayanidhi was attacking the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. In response, Udhayanidhi made a double-entendre remark referring to the actress. The statement has been widely criticised as vulgar and inappropriate.

While addressing the Cauvery water issue, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the Chief Minister, saying in Tamil, “Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He’s more worried about putting false cases on the DMK,” referring to his party. During the speech, when someone from the audience chanted Trisha’s name, Udhayanidhi smiled and added a remark that can be roughly translated as, “Water comes or not, the water should come. I meant the Cauvery,” prompting cheers and hoots from people around him.

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However, critics allege that the comment carried an obscene insinuation involving Trisha while attempting to target Chief Minister Vijay politically. The remark quickly spread on social media, triggering outrage across political circles and among sections of the public.

TVK leaders strongly condemned the statement, describing it as offensive to women and demanding an unconditional public apology. The party's women's wing filed a police complaint, while additional complaints were reportedly submitted to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking action against Udhayanidhi. BJP leaders also criticised the remarks, calling them "disgusting", "obscene" and "vulgar".

Following the complaints, police registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi under multiple legal provisions. On Tuesday, Chennai Police detained and later arrested him from his Neelankarai residence for questioning in connection with the case. Several DMK workers were also taken into custody during the developments.

The DMK, however, has rejected the allegations. Party spokesperson TKS Elangovan defended Udhayanidhi, arguing that opponents had twisted and misrepresented his speech. According to the DMK, the remarks have been taken out of context and did not amount to an insult directed at Trisha.

The controversy has intensified political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK exchanging sharp accusations. What began as a speech centred on the Cauvery issue has now shifted the spotlight to the alleged remark involving Trisha, making it one of the state's biggest political flashpoints while investigations and legal proceedings continue.

Also Read: BJP demands Udhayanidhi apologise for 'vulgar' double entendre remark