Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested in Thanjavur following controversial remarks about actor Trisha, escalating a political conflict with the ruling TVK. The DMK claims the arrest is politically motivated.

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over his controversial remarks involving actor Trisha during a DMK rally in Thanjavur, escalating the political clash between the opposition DMK and the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.

Following complaints about the DMK leader's remarks during a protest meeting, Thanjavur East Police filed a case against him, leading to the arrest. When police arrived at Udhayanidhi Stalin's home to interview him, DMK employees and supporters protested outside his house. The DMK said that Udhayanidhi Stalin was being politically targeted by the government and that this was done to keep him from attending the current Assembly session.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested: A Look At His Net worth

According to the affidavit filed earlier this year, Udhayanidhi declared moveable assets of Rs 12.92 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 7.72 crore. Besides, he has undertaken construction for Rs 42.92 lakh on the immovable properties owned by him, the affidavit said.

Udhayanidhi’s wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, who is employed as a director in a private firm, owns Rs 13.25 crore worth of moveable properties but does not hold any immoveable assets, the affidavit said.

Udhayanidhi holds a cash of Rs 50,000 while his wife Kiruthiga Rs 75,000. He owns a defender car valued at Rs 1 crore and an Innova worth Rs 23 lakh.

In his savings accounts, he has deposited Rs 23 lakh and another separate account was opened with Rs 10 lakh for taking up poll related expenses. On liabilities, he owes outstanding dues of Rs 1.55 lakh, it added.

TVK Demands Apology

TVK demanded an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi Stalin, accusing him of lowering the standards expected from public representatives. The party also sought legal action against him for allegedly outraging the modesty of women and announced plans to hold statewide protests over the issue.