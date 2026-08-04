A viral social media post has triggered a debate after a group of college students alleged they were denied entry to an INOX theatre despite holding valid tickets. The incident has also raised questions over undisclosed booking policies

A social media post alleging that an INOX multiplex refused entry to a group of college students because they were wearing their college uniforms has sparked widespread debate online. The controversy has also put the spotlight on how ticket booking platforms disclose cinema policies and handle refund requests.

The issue surfaced after X user Debojyoti claimed that he and his friends, all above 18 years of age, were prevented from entering an INOX theatre despite having confirmed tickets booked through the District app. According to the post, the group was planning to watch The Odyssey and even offered to show government-issued identity cards to verify their age. However, they were allegedly informed that guests wearing college uniforms would not be allowed inside.

The user questioned why they were denied entry despite meeting the age requirement and possessing valid tickets. He further alleged that when they sought a refund, District Care rejected the request, stating that the restriction on guests wearing school or college uniforms was already mentioned in the booking terms and conditions.

Student questions policy disclosure and refund decision

Disagreeing with the response, the user said he carefully reviewed the booking terms before purchasing the tickets. According to him, the conditions mentioned restrictions related to age limits, outside food, luggage, electronic devices, smoking, alcohol and other theatre guidelines, but there was no reference to a ban on visitors wearing college uniforms.

He argued that if such a policy existed, it should have been displayed before customers completed the booking. He also asked INOX, District and Zomato to identify the specific clause supporting the decision instead of providing what he described as generic customer service replies.

The incident quickly gained traction on X, with many users questioning whether customers could be denied entry over their attire without prior disclosure. Several people also claimed to have experienced similar situations at cinemas.

District reviews complaint as online debate grows

After the post went viral, District Care responded publicly, saying it understood the user's concerns and would investigate the matter. The company clarified that entry policies are decided by the respective cinema management but assured the user that the incident would be reviewed in detail. It also requested him to continue the conversation through direct messages while the matter was being examined.

Later, District Care shared another update, stating that it had spoken with the user over the phone and that the issue had been resolved. The company added that it was reviewing whether other customers had encountered similar problems and said it would make necessary changes to the app if required.

However, the controversy did not end there. The student later claimed that District Care had changed its earlier position. According to him, the company initially insisted that the college-uniform restriction was clearly mentioned in the booking terms, but later acknowledged that the information available to customers may not have specifically included such a rule.

Calling the responses contradictory, the user maintained that the main issue was not whether theatres could create their own entry policies, but whether those policies were properly disclosed before customers paid for their tickets. He reiterated that the group held valid tickets, all members were adults and they were willing to provide identity proof. He again demanded that the companies either identify the exact clause supporting the restriction or issue a refund.

The incident has since sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users criticising the handling of the situation. Some called the alleged restriction unreasonable, while others shared similar experiences of facing difficulties entering cinemas because of uniforms. A few users even suggested that the students should pursue legal action if the policy had not been disclosed at the time of booking.